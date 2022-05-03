Mobile mammography van visits area
PERRYSBURG — Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit has visits scheduled throughout the region.
The mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older. It is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, meaning the patient will have the ability to control the compression once they are in position.
The van is scheduled:
Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mercy Health – Perrysburg Primary Care & Walk-In , 1103 Village Square, Perrysburg
May 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mercy Health - Waterville Primary Care, 1222 Pray Blvd.
May 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Starbright Primary Care, 28555 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg
Church rummage sale is next week
Trinity United Methodist Church, 200 N. Summit St., is having a spring rummage sale on May 12 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., May 13 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and May 14 from 9 a.m.-noon ($4.00 bag day). Proceeds of this sale will be going to help buy food for families in the Bowling Green area.
Rotary Club hears about ability center
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Stuart James, executive director, the Ability Center of Toledo, which advocates, educates, partners and provide services supporting people with disabilities to thrive within their community. He will update and provide ideas on how everyone can become advocates for the center. The club will meet at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
Monthly food distribution is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be held Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present to handout senior boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Call the church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
Human relations commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. in council chamber, third floor of the city building, 304 N. Church St.
Births
Alyssa Martin, a son, April 30, Wood County Hospital.
Allison Smith and Parker Schaible, a son, April 29, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Heavy rainfall is possible this afternoon and evening.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 42. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 65. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 48. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 67. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 51. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 74.