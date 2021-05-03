Perrysburg again named among U.S. News Best High Schools
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School has been again named among the Best High Schools by U.S. News. The high school is ranked 47 in Ohio and 1,464 in the national rankings.
“We’re very proud of the effort our teachers and students put forth each day, from Preschool to 12th grade, and we are honored to have that acknowledged by this award,” said Michael Short, principal, Perrysburg High School.
According to U.S. News, it ranks schools based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well the school prepares students for college.
Cocoon recognizes sexual assault nurse examiners
The Cocoon, Wood County’s comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency, hopes to create awareness this month recognizing Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners.
Upon arrival at the hospital after an assault, SANE Nurses are the front line to walk survivors through a rape kit exam and connect them with follow up support services.
Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners are registered nurses who have completed specialized education and clinical preparation in the medical forensic care of the patient who has experienced sexual assault or abuse.
For more information about the Cocoon or to donate, visit www.thecocoon.org. To talk with a trained advocate 24/7 call 419-373-1730 and select option 2.
Birds, algae blooms topics of Lake Erie meeting
The life and times of the hummingbird and other back-yard favorites, as well as how to attract them, will be discussed at 7 p.m. May 13, at the monthly meeting of Lake Erie Waterkeeper, held virtually.
Speaking and answering questions will be Bernie Place, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Toledo. Orioles, due to last May’s cool temperatures, nested in Northwest Ohio, in larger numbers than usual, Place said. More than 50 million people in the United States feed the birds, which gives humans joy and stress relief, he said. The hobby is second only to gardening in popularity, and both activities grew during the pandemic, he said.
Also speaking will be Sandy Bihn, president of LEW. She will explain how harmful algae blooms began blanketing Western Lake Erie 25 years ago, why they continue to do so, and what can be done to end the pollution.
LEW is a citizens’ advocacy group working to clean Lake Erie of the annual algae scourge that disrupts boating, fishing, swimming, and can poison drinking water. The meeting’s Zoom access code is at www.lakeeriewaterkeeper.org.
Shop Perrysburg farmers market
PERRYSBURG — The farmers market is returning to downtown beginning Thursday from 3-8 p.m.
Wayne has council opening
WAYNE — Village council has an open seat.
Any resident who is 18 or older and has lived in the village for one year may submit a letter of interest by the end of today. Residents may email at villageofwayne@yahoo.com, or drop off at the village hall. Residents who submit a letter of interest are encouraged to attend Wednesday’s council meeting at 7 p.m. Call 419-288-3075 with any questions or concerns.
Chamber offers virtual lunch & learn event on stress management
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will be presenting a virtual Lunch & Learn called Stress Management for Leaders (and everyone else) on Wednesday from noon-1 pm. The guest speaker will be Dave Tippett, director of on-site learning and consultation with the Employers’ Association.
Tippett will help session participants be able to recognize the impact of stress at work and home. He will demonstrate how to say no and set boundaries, while allowing you to feel good about your decision. He will explain the importance of assaulting assumptions and focusing on facts. Finally, he will help participants understand what resilience really is and is not.
RSVPs are required by Tuesday and can be made by going to www.bgchamber.net/rsvp.
The event is free to chamber investors and $10 for non-investors.
Vaccines now available at all Rite Aid locations
Rite Aid is now administering the coronavirus vaccine at all locations.
While scheduling appointments in advance is recommended to reduce wait time and guarantee availability of the vaccine, Rite Aid is now also accommodating walk-in vaccines on a limited basis in every store.
Enabling walk-in appointments supports customers that may not have access to internet while also meeting the need for flexibility for customers. People interested in a walk-in appointment are encouraged to visit their local Rite Aid to confirm availability.
Rite Aid’s certified immunizing pharmacists are administering the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Individuals ages 18 and over can schedule appointments using the Rite Aid scheduling tool found at www.RiteAid.com/covid-19. Those ages 16 and 17 can schedule an appointment with guardian consent at any store administering the Pfizer vaccine by contacting the store’s pharmacy directly.
For more information, visit www.RiteAid.com/covid-19.
Forecast
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 73. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 62. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 60.