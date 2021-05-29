Pop in drive-thru to support poppy sales
The Bowling Green American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 45, in conjunction with Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, will be holding a Poppy Drive-thru on today from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The community will be able to drive through the parking lot of the Veterans Building at City Park, drop a donation in the jar and receive a packaged poppy all without getting out of the vehicle.
All donations received go directly to helping veterans at the Sandusky Veterans Home and the Toledo VA Clinic.
The poppy is a symbol of the past sacrifices and continuing needs of veterans and is a recognized symbol of sacrifice.
Jerry City plans Memorial Day event
JERRY CITY — Memorial Day observers are invited to arrive at the Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday to participate in the annual ceremony.
This year’s guest speaker will be Airman First Class Conor Evans. Roll call of those interred at Jerry City and Mt. Zion Cemetery, who have served the country, will be by Rose Chambers. The Elmwood High School Marching Band will perform.
Deacons’ Shop open on Thursday
The Deacons’ Shop will be opening Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St., from 9:30-11 a.m. Shoppers, who must wear masks, may use both the front Courtyard Garden entrance as well as the back Grove Street Entrance.
The shop will also be open on June 20.
To make a donation, call 419-352-5176 for an appointments to drop off items.
Walk in for vaccination at Heights community center
PERRYSBURG — The Wood County Health Department will hold a series of walk-in vaccine clinics, administering the Pfizer vaccine, on every Thursday in June from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., at the Perrysburg Heights Community Center. 12282 Jefferson St.
Any person age 12 or older is eligible to be vaccinated. Persons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Advance registration is not required. Vaccines will be administered on a walk-in basis. Contact the Wood County Health Department at 419 352-8402 with questions.
Driver injured in 2-vehicle crash
One driver sustained minor injuries but were not hospitalized after a two-car crash Thursday north of the city.
At 2:20 p.m., Michael Rywalski, Bowling Green, was northbound on North Main Street and began to turn left to go westbound on Van Camp Road, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report.
Bruce Hillard, Holland, was southbound on North Main, entering that intersection on a green light.
Rywalski started his turn and his 2013 Chrysler 200 was stuck by Hillard, who was driving a 2014 Infiniti Q50. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Rywalski had suspected minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Bowling Green EMS. Hillard had no apparent injuries but his passenger had possible injuries and was treated at the scene.
Rywalski was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
The scene was cleared at 3:10 p.m.
Music at the Fountain concerts return
PERRYSBURG – The Town Center at Levis Commons Music at the Fountain lunch concert series returns on Wednesday and runs through Oct. 6 in Fountain Plaza.
“Music at the Fountain in 2020 was a refreshing addition to our events schedule,” said Marketing Director Christine Best. “Our community embraced the outdoors; from a new moms’ play group to an older couple who every week came to Fountain Plaza with their lunch and danced along to some great music. We encourage guests to grab a To-Go lunch at one of our eateries, grab a bench or bring their own chairs, and enjoy the free music and weekly giveaways.”
The concerts feature live, local musicians from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Ben DeLong, Distant Cousinz, Ezra Miller, Abbigale Rose and Swingmania are some of the scheduled acts.
Submit Buckeye Girls, Boys State information
The Sentinel-Tribune will run a brief biography and photo of students attending this summer. Email the information to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com
Births
Ellen and Steve Freeman, a daughter, May 27, Wood County Hospital.
Aspen and Nicholas Rettig, a daughter, May 27, Wood County Hospital.
Ashley and Casey Skowron, Pemberville, a son, May 28, McLaren St. Luke’s, Maumee.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 47.
Extended: Mostly sunny on Memorial Day, with a high near 72. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 53. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 76. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely Thursday and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Corrections
Pool not open Wednesday
The Bowling Green City Pool and Waterpark complex opens this weekend for passholders only, at 50% capacity. After the lifting of health restrictions on Wednesday, the facility will open fully, with daily admissions available. The pool will remain closed on weekdays, but open on weekends, until June 12. The headline of a recent story may have been misinterpreted to mean that the pool will be open on Wednesday, which it will not.
Eastwood player’s name
Eastwood baseball player Case Boos was incorrectly identified in a story earlier this week.
Health inspection corrected
On Monday, the Wood County Health Department story was unclear what violations were found at Eastwood High School, Pemberville. The school had one non-critical offense, which was non-durable equipment observed.
The line that followed — non-critical were non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean (repeat) and cooking equipment or pan surfaces unclean — went with another establishment.