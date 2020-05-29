Wood County records 46th death due to coronavirus
There have been 46 Wood County deaths that can be attributed to coronavirus, according to a Thursday health department update.
The number had been at 45 since Saturday.
The latest death was a woman in her 80s.
There have been 22 men and 24 women who have died. Of the women, eight were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 11 were in their 80s, four in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 282 total coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County.
There are 65 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 60. There are 114 men and 168 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 31,625 confirmed cases and 1,888 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
Body found of missing 5-year-old with autism
FORT JENNINGS — Search crews found the body of a missing 5-year-old boy with non-verbal autism on Thursday afternoon.
The remains of Isaac Schroeder were discovered in the Auglaize River south of Road R, about a mile from his home, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Isaac Schroeder had been missing since around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brad Brubaker announced at 4 p.m. Thursday that the search had expanded past the 12 miles along the Auglaize River and three miles around Schroeder’s residence already searched.
More than 900 volunteers turned out to Fort Jennings Park to assist in the search. The FBI and Ohio BCI joined the search as well Thursday afternoon.
Schroeder’s residence lies on the bank of the Auglaize River, so the search has been concentrated there. According to reports, Schroeder was recovered by his mother, Sarah Schroeder, when he was playing along the river two years ago.
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call from the boy’s mother at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday. Brubaker said the child likely left his home through a garage door, and no foul play or abduction was suspected. He was average build with short, blonde hair, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Schroeder was wearing only Thomas the Train underpants at the time.
BG Council’s finance committee meets
The finance committee of Bowling Green Council will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss current city finances. The meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s website at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Human Relations Commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on June 5 at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The public may watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube Live channel – www.bgohio.org/meetings.
US 6 bridge will close for repairs
U.S. 6 between County Home Road and Huffman Road will be closed for bridge rehabilitation beginning June 15, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The estimated completion is July. The detour is Ohio 25 to Ohio 281 to Ohio 199.
Birth
Allison and Brian Ahrns, a son, May 26, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 47.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 66. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 47. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 72. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.