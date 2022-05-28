Coronavirus cases continue to rise in county
There have been 32,589 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 163 cases since May 20, according to the ODH website.
There have been 355 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,102 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 31,479 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,763,123 confirmed cases and 38,628 confirmed deaths.
Indiana Avenue scheduled to close for 30 days
PERRYSBURG — Indiana Avenue between West Boundary and Mulberry streets, at the railroad tracks, is scheduled to be closed for 30 days on June 6.
Indiana Avenue is being reconstructed to add a turn lane at West Boundary. One lane of West Boundary will also be closed during the construction. Access to residences and businesses on Indiana Avenue will be maintained and detours will be established for travelers in that area. The posted detours will be:
Indiana Ave: W. Boundary to Front St. to Louisiana
Mulberry north: Front Street to W. Boundary or Front Street to Louisiana
Mulberry south: Sixth Street to W. Boundary
June 6 is the approximate date of closure. If that date changes, an updated media alert will be sent out.
Holiday changes BG trash collection
The offices of the City of Bowling Green will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
The attached schedule will be followed for refuse/recycling collection next week:
Regular Monday collection will be collected Tuesday. Regular Tuesday collection will be collected Wednesday. Regular Wednesday collection will be collected Thursday. Regular Thursday collection will be collected Friday
Any questions may be directed to the public works department at 419-354-6227.
Births
Olivia and Denton Saunders, a son, May 26, Wood County Hospital.
Madeline and Weston Schwab, a daughter, May 26, Wood County Hospital.
Kristen and Aaron Hidinger, a daughter, May 26, Wood County Hospital.
Chloe Burkhardt, a daughter, May 26, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 8 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67.
Extended: Mostly sunny on Memorial Day, with a high near 89. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 68. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 91. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 70. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.