State advisories canceled, county cases increase by 25
There have been 13,240 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 25 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are eight average cases per day.
There have been 222 deaths, with one new death.
There have been 655 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are four zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 25 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 16 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 65,160 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 49.81% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,248,623 vaccines started, affecting 44.9% of the population.
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday announced the cancellation of the state public health advisory system.
The statewide alert system launched in July to assess the degree of COVID-19 spread by county and provide data to help guide individuals, businesses, schools, communities, local governments and others in their response and actions during the pandemic.
As cases decline and vaccinations increase, this data is no longer the best measure of Ohio’s current status, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 921,199 confirmed cases and 19,753 confirmed deaths.
Way library offers delivery to homebound residents
PERRYSBURG — A new service at Way Public Library is designed to get library materials into the hands of people who are not able to visit the library in person due to certain circumstances.
City residents meeting the following conditions may be eligible for the free delivery service: prolonged or chronic illness; temporary or permanent physical or mental disability; advanced age.
All materials circulated through the library, with the exception of Beyond Books items, are available for delivery through this service.
For more information contact coordinator Liz Razo at 419-874-3135 ext. 135 or elizabeth.razo@waylibrary.info. For additional information, visit waylibrary.info.
Safe Sitter classes offered
Wood County Hospital will hold Safe Sitter classes June 12 or 15 and July 13 or 24 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the hospital’s first-floor meeting room, 950 W. Wooster St.
The fee is $55 for hospital employees and $65 for community members.
The program prepares students in grades six-eight to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings, or baby sitting.
The instructor-led class has games, role playing and lessons on choking rescue and CPR.
There is also a Safe at Home class planned for June 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the hospital. This is for students in grades four-six. The fee is $25 for hospital employees and $30 for community members.
To register visit woodcountyhospital.org/classes.
City offices to close, trash schedule changes for holiday
The offices of the city of Bowling Green will be closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Next week’s refuse collection:
• Regular Monday collection will be collected Tuesday.
• Regular Tuesday collection will be collected Wednesday.
• Regular Wednesday collection will be collected Thursday.
• Regular Thursday collection will be collected Friday.
Any questions regarding the above schedule may be directed to the Public Works Department at 419-354-6227.
Backpacks with school supplies available
The Wood County Department of Job and Family Services is now accepting applications for the K-12 Fitted for Success program for the 2021-22 school year.
The agency will provide 500 children who live in Wood County with backpacks filled with grade appropriate school supplies and new shoes and socks. Assistance with winter coats may also be provided based upon availability.
Assistance is provided on a first come/first serve basis. Proof of household income, Birth certificates or other proof of citizenship and Social Security cards for all family members must be provided.
Families must have an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to qualify. For a family of four, this about $4,400 or less in gross income per month. The income amount varies based on family size. Families do not have to verify school enrollment for this year’s application.
Applications should be received by Aug. 6 but will be accepted until 500 children are approved.
Assistance will be distributed to approved families in August.
Interested families may call 419-376-3488 or visit woodcountyjfs.com to request an application to be sent by mail. Applications are also available to print on the website or to pick up at WCDJFS, 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road. Completed applications may be returned by mail or dropped off at the above address. The agency lobby is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and a secure outdoor drop box is available all the time.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 67. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 48. Mostly sunny on Memorial Day, with a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 55. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 77. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. A chance of showers on Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.