Wood County has 278 coronavirus cases
There are 278 total coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
There have been 45 deaths.
There are 64 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 60. There are 112 men and 166 women.
Wood County has 188 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 30,827 confirmed cases and 1,803 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
Eastwood parade postponed due to death of teacher
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood Local Schools’ “Thank You to the Community” parade that had been set for Tuesday was postponed due to the death of teacher.
Superintendent Brent Welker announced on Monday that second grade teacher Kaylene Kramer died after a long fight with cancer.
“She had an indomitable spirit and made everything she touched better. She was a role model and an inspiration to anyone facing one of life’s challenges, and the world is a little worse off with her loss,” Welker said in an email to the community. “She would schedule chemo appointments and other things on days so she would miss the least amount of time with her students. She was so committed to them, and they loved her. It is honestly hard to find words that can express how saddened we are at this loss.
“Our hearts go out to husband Erik, kids Montgomery and Mallory. Gum graduated Friday night, and thanks to the work of her close friends, they were able to hook up with her during his presentation. Our sympathies and prayers go out to them.”
The parade has been rescheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Food pantry available on Thursday
The Bowling Green State University and Food for Thought Mobile Pantry will be available on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at 1526 E. Wooster St., in the First United Methodist parking lot.
While the pantry cannot serve food on campus and is not accepting volunteers right now, it will continue to serve anyone in need by holding a drive-thru mobile food pantry.
The Center for Public Impact, along with community partners Food for Thought of Toledo, United Way Wood County, First United Methodist and the BGSU Student Nutrition Association have co-sponsored this mobile pantry.
Despite being a drive-thru pantry, if a car is not accessible to you, you can still walk through the pantry.
Contact publicimpact@bgsu.edu for questions.
The pantry is open to any student, staff, faculty or community members.
Drive up to the food pantry/trailer (lining up behind other cars). Then, a volunteer will check you in and explain the process of shopping the pantry. Stay in the car and a volunteer will ask which food options you would like. When your bags are packed, a volunteer will place the bags in your car and you can exit.
Do not arrive more than 30 minutes early (volunteers will be packing the food).
Can’t make it to this pantry? Call 2-1-1 or visit bit.ly/39d5KOs to get connected to additional resources.
Blues, Brews and Brats canceled
WATERVILLE — The 2020 Blues, Brews and Brats festival has been been canceled.
The festival had been scheduled for July 25.
Two killed in US 20 crash
BERKEY – Two area men were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning on U.S. 20 in Richfield Township, Lucas County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Burton Lutz, 87, Wauseon, and Eric Estrad II, 22, Toledo, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Lutz was driving a Buick passenger car east on Route 20 when he traveled left of the center line to pass a Freightliner tractor trailer operated by James Burke, 59, Michigan City, Indiana. Burke was also traveling east.
When Lutz’s car went left of center, his vehicle hit head on with a Hyundai Elantra, operated by Estrada, which was westbound.
After impact, Lutz’s vehicle side-swiped Burke’s Freightliner and ran off the south side of the roadway. Estrada’s vehicle ran off the north side of the roadway.
Lauren McMillin, 20, Delaware, Ohio, was traveling east on behind Burke. McMillin was traveling in a Kia Soul and ran over debris that was in the roadway.
Burke was not injured. McMillin had minor injuries.
All drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
The patrol was assisted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department, Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Berkey Police Department, Richfield Township Fire & EMS, Bubba’s Towing, VJ’s Towing and Childress Towing.
The crash remains under investigation.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 48. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 67. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 48. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 71. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 78.