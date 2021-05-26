BG Council holds meeting tonight; city gets Purple Heart status
The Bowling Green Council will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Veterans Building at City Park, 520 Conneaut Ave., to hold a training session on state-allowed economic development incentives.
The Montrose Group will be making the presentation. No public input will be taken.
Council will convene at 6 p.m. at the Veterans Building to affirm a proclamation declaring the City of Bowling Green a Purple Heart City. The public is invited to attend.
Open house celebrates Bostdorff
An open house honoring the retirement of Middleton Township Trustee James Bostdorff will be held Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the administration building, 21745 N. Dixie Hwy.
The public is invited to honor and thank Bostdorff for his 29 years of service.
Trame will continue to be G. Rapids chamber leader
GRAND RAPIDS — Officers for the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce were recently re-elected.
They are: President Bob Trame, Vice President Joe Schoeder, Secretary Cathy Hoffman and Treasurer Carolyn Erdody.
Vaccine clinics offered
Otsego High School will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. in the high school gym.
No appointment is necessary and this is open to all ages 12 and up.
Other clinics on Thursday will be at the Perrysburg Farmers Market on Louisiana Avenue, from 3-8 p.m. and the Wood County Health Department from 11 a.m.- 2p.m.
On Friday clinics will be held at the health department from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., Rossford High School from 3-8 p.m. and Elmwood Middle School from 4-8 p.m.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Showers at night. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers on Friday, mainly before 2 p.m. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 47. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 71. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 52. Partly sunny on Memorial Day, with a high near 77.