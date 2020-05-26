Wood County has 276 coronavirus cases
There are 276 total coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Sunday health department update.
There have been 45 deaths.
The latest deaths, which were reported Saturday, were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 60s.
There have been 22 men and 23 women who have died. Of the women, eight were in their 90s, nine in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 11 were in their 80s, four in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 65 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 60. There are 110 men and 166 women.
Wood County has 188 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 30,305 confirmed cases and 1,788 confirmed deaths. The median age is 50.
BG Parks & Rec opens skatepark, softball field
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, in compliance with state guidelines, is able to open the following:
· Limited Restrooms in the Park, now
· Skatepark in City Park, today
· Eli Joyce Softball Field, today
· Bowling Green Training & Community Center, Monday
· Most facility rentals, Monday
All playgrounds remain closed, due to the governor’s order.
For questions or more information call 419-354-6223 or visit the city’s website, www.bgohio.org.
BG parks meeting canceled
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for today has been canceled. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Food pantry available on Thursday
The Bowling Green State University and Food for Thought Mobile Pantry will be available on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at 1526 E. Wooster St., in the First United Methodist parking lot.
While the pantry cannot serve food on campus and is not accepting volunteers right now, it will continue to serve anyone in need by holding a drive-thru mobile food pantry.
The Center for Public Impact, along with community partners Food for Thought of Toledo, United Way Wood County, First United Methodist and the BGSU Student Nutrition Association have co-sponsored this mobile pantry.
Despite being a drive-thru pantry, if a car is not accessible to you, you can still walk through the pantry.
Contact publicimpact@bgsu.edu for questions.
The pantry is open to any student, staff, faculty or community members.
Drive up to the food pantry/trailer (lining up behind other cars). Then, a volunteer will check you in and explain the process of shopping the pantry. Stay in the car and a volunteer will ask which food options you would like. When your bags are packed, a volunteer will place the bags in your car and you can exit.
Do not arrive more than 30 minutes early (volunteers will be packing the food).
Can’t make it to this pantry? Call 2-1-1 or visit bit.ly/39d5KOs to get connected to additional resources.
Forecast
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 55. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 71. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 51. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 74.