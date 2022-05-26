Drop in for drum circle
Summer drum circles will be held on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m. at Wooster Green.
They are hosted by Deek Hermes and all ages are welcome. No previous experience is necessary. Drums will be suppliednd you don’t have to bring a drum.
For more information call Hermes at 419-308-1298,
John Zanfardino, a regular drum circle participant, has started a guitar circle on the second and fourth Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Bowling Green Senior Center.
The group is intended for beginner/intermediate stringed instrument players.
For more information contact Zanfardino at 419-378-1952 or johnzanfa@gmail.com.
Commissioner talks to Exchange Club
Doris Herringshaw, Wood County commissioner, will be the speaker at the Exchange Club of Bowling Green’s meeting on Tuesday. The club meets weekly on Tuesdays at noon at the Bowling Green Country Club on Fairview Avenue. The public is welcome at the meeting, with lunch costing $13 (cash or checks made to BG Country Club Fairway Grill).
The topic of Herringshaw’s talk will be Wood County 2021 Review and Upticks for 2022.
Herringshaw was appointed commissioner in 2013, to fill the unexpired term of Tim Brown. She was elected to serve her first full term in 2015.
Prior to becoming commissioner, Herringshaw completed a lengthy career with Ohio State University Extension in Wood County and was area leader working with county commissioners and extension educators in a 10-county area.
Herringshaw has an undergraduate degree from Kent State University and two graduate degrees from Bowling Green State University, including a Doctorate in Education.
She and her husband Paul reside in Liberty Township and have two adult children. She attends Portage United Methodist Church.
For more information contact Jenny Swope at 419-806-4202.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: There will be greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms today and some storms across Northwest Ohio could approach strong to severe limits. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, but large hail and a tornado or two are possible. In addition, storm development and motion will allow for areas of heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Low around 63. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then showers between 8 and 11 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High near 74. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 73. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Mostly sunny on Memorial Day, with a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 92.