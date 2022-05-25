Fire burns through Walbridge home
WALBRIDGE — A home in the 300 block of Elmwood Road was significantly damaged in a fire that started in the garage Monday afternoon.
Lake Township Fire Chief Bruce Moritz said an adult and three children were in the home, but got out before the fire spread from the garage to the home.
He said the fire started in a detached garage Monday around 5:27 p.m.
On arrival, firefighters found the garage was fully involved and flames were starting to extend into the house.
Moritz said the fire got into the soffits of the house and into the attic.
“We made a stop there,” he said. “There’s going to be significant loss in the house due to water and smoke and some fire.”
The state fire marshal was on the scene Tuesday, Moritz said.
“I have no reason to suspect foul play, but right now it’s undetermined,” he said.
Firefighters, who had automatic aid from Northwood and Allen-Clay Township, were back on station around 8 p.m.
A GoFundMe page has been started for the family at Fundraiser by Rachel Hartman : Help for the Lindell Family (gofundme.com)
BG hotel staff locate missing child
A Michigan woman was arrested last week at a Bowling Green hotel after she was allegedly found with a missing child.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the Best Western on East Wooster Street on May 17 at 9:04 p.m., according to a report that was released Tuesday.
Police identified a vehicle involved in the missing child case and learned from the staff that a woman and child had been staying at the hotel for the last three days. The staff member said she had been contacted by Monroe, Michigan, police about a missing, endangered child.
The staff recognized the child and called Bowling Green police, according to the report.
Officers went to the room and located Heather Bolles-Ery, 48, Monroe, Michigan, and the missing child.
Bolles-Ery was arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to Wood County jail.
The 2-year-old girl was returned to Monroe County.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 76. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Mostly sunny on Memorial Day, with a high near 88.