Cases increase by 18; almost half in Wood County vaccinated
There have been 13,215 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a health department update.
This is an increase of 18. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays; the update was not available on Monday and is being published now.
There are four average cases per day, down from seven last week.
There have been 221 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 654 hospitalizations since March 2020.
In Wood County, there have been 64,643 vaccines started, affecting 49.41% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,179,064 vaccines started, affecting 44.31% of the population.
Statewide, there are 919,534 confirmed cases and 19,709 confirmed deaths.
Taxicab license board meeting set
The City of Bowling Green Taxicab License Board will meet in council chamber, 304 N. Church St., today at 2 to review and consider taxi license applications.
District closed for holiday
On Monday, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office will be closed in observance of Memorial Day. For emergency assistance, contact the sheriff’s office, or go to nwwsd.org/contact-us/.
Birth
Madison Lorenzo and Julian Garibay, a son, May 20, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 75. A chance of showers between 9 p.m and 3 a.m., then rain likely after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Rain likely on Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Rain likely at night, mainly before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 75.