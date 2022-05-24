Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedicated in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG – A Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is scheduled to be dedicated at Riverside Park, 245 W. Front St., on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Created by World War II veteran, Hershel “Woody” Williams in 2013, the monument honors the families of service members who have sacrificed their lives while serving in the military. Chad Graham, president and CEO of the Woody Williams Foundation will attend.
A committee chaired by Perrysburg resident Veronica Mora worked to bring the monument to Northwest Ohio. Groundbreaking for the Perrysburg location was held in October of 2019. There are currently 96 completed monuments across the United States and 78 monuments in progress.
A reception at the Schaller Memorial Building will immediately follow the dedication.
More information about the monument can be found at https://woodywilliams.org/monuments/perrysburg-oh.html.
Kids can grab a snack all summer long from the library
The Wood County District Public Library and Connecting Kids to Meals are providing snacks to kids this summer every Monday through Friday, June 6 through Aug. 12, from 3-3:30 p.m. Kids and families can pick up their snacks from the Children’s Place Desk at the library, 251 N. Main St.
Hydrant flushing starts around county
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants beginning through June 3.
Areas being tested now include Weston, Custar and Milton Center.
Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Flushing in Cygnet will start May 31.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained at the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, between 8 a.m. and p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers may call 419-354-9090 of 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.
BGSU’s Whitehead talks to rotary club
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Joe Whitehead Jr., Ph.D.
Whitehead serves as provost and senior vice president of academic and student affairs for Bowling Green State University. Whitehead joined BGSU in January of 2019 and, as provost, leads and supports the faculty, implementing academic priorities and overseeing BGSU’s academic programs and resources.
The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
Birth
Brittney and Taylor Sheffler, a daughter, May 21, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 80. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers on Thursday. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely at night, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 86.