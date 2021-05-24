Operation CARE focuses on safety belt enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with law enforcement throughout the country to focus on safety belt enforcement and crash reduction during the Operation CARE All-American Buckle Up. The initiative begins today and will continue through May 31 at 11:59 p.m.
In addition to the All-American Buckle Up, law enforcement will encourage drivers to Click-it-or-Ticket.
The campaign is used to help law enforcement encourage drivers to buckle up in an effort to save lives and reduce crashes. In Ohio, the three year average of fatalities has increased by 22%. Year-to-date from 2018 through 2021, Ohio is averaging 342 traffic fatalities.
“It’s plain and simple – safety belts save lives,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro. “Properly wearing a safety belt increases a person’s chance of surviving a crash.”
CARE, Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, is a section within the International Chiefs of Police. CARE provides law enforcement with information, training and a forum for discussion on roadway safety issues.
Way library Closed on Memorial Day
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will be closed on May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. Way’s online resources are accessible 24/7 at waylibrary.info.
Meijer offers $10 to customers who are vaccinated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer is giving customers a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer store. The retailer is also offering a separate coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more for customers who previously completed their vaccines with any provider, including Meijer.
Those taking advantage of this offer will receive the $10 coupon upon receiving their final vaccine dose at a Meijer store. Those customers who already received their vaccine need to visit their local Meijer pharmacy with their completed vaccination card to receive their coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase.
In late April, Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-up vaccine program at all locations across the Midwest after administering one million vaccine doses at its in-store clinics. To date, Meijer has administered more than 1.3 million doses.
Meijer has also been providing its team members with a $100 bonus once they complete the vaccination process and show their vaccination cards.
As COVID-19 vaccine supplies have increased, Meijer is also offering vaccines on a walk-up basis at all its pharmacies using the Pfizer vaccine. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.
People interested in getting the vaccine can still register to get an appointment by texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 8 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers before 9 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: A chance of showers Wednesday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers after 3 p.m. Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.