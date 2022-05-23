Bomb squad takes care of antique shell
A bomb squad was called to the 200 block of Baldwin Avenue Thursday to look at an antique bomb or large bullet.
A woman called the Bowling Green Police Division at 5:24 p.m. to report that she was an antique dealer and had either a World War II-era bomb or very large bullet. It had been in storage but she had moved it back to her home and had it in the yard.
She requested someone take a look at it and make sure it wasn’t “live.”
The bomb squad responded and disposed of it.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The meeting will be held in the Human Resources Department, which is located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review, modify, add and/or recommend changes to civil service rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph. A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a/m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers Wednesday with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 78. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely Thursday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 77.