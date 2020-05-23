County coronavirus cases total 262
There are 262 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update.
There have been 43 deaths, which is unchanged from Tuesday.
There are 64 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 61. There are 102 men and 160 women.
Wood County has 188 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 28,758 confirmed deaths. The median age is 50.
Limited e-edition on Monday
Due to the Memorial Day holiday, there will be a limited e-edition available on Monday. The edition will have comics, television grids for the week and an Around Ohio section.
Monday’s comics and Dear Abby are also in today’s newspaper.
Check the website, Twitter and Facebook for news updates this weekend, sent-trib.com.
Hydrant flushing starts in Cygnet
CYGNET — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants beginning Tuesday through May 29. Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained at the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers may call 419-354-9090 of 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.
Revolving Loan Fund Committee meets
The Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Bowling Green City Administrative Services Building, 304 North Church Street, Bowling Green, OH, 43402. This meeting will be live streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings due to the City Administrative Services building being closed to the public.
The purpose of the meeting will be to consider an application(s) and other business for the Business Revolving Loan Fund.
This meeting is open to the public via the link above.
Perrysburg theater puts on online show
PERRYSBURG — “The Show Must Go Online,” a virtual children’s musical, will be put on by Perrysburg Musical Theatre on May 30.
The musical from “Beat by Beat Press,” a book by Jessica Penzias, lyrics by Dave Hudson and music by Denver Casado, tells the hilarious story of a group of passionate students desperate to keep their annual musical alive … online.
PMT invites patrons for “Opening Night” on May 30 as 41 PMT cast members present their performance of a comedic and fun storyline.
There will be 2 shows presented that day online with the first group (ages 8-12) and the second group (ages 13-17).
There is no cost to watch the show online, but PMT is asking for donations on their website www.perrysburgmusicaltheatre.org.
Birth
Jessica and Kasey Wilson, a daughter, May 20, Wood County Hospital.
Stasia and Andrew Charter, a daughter, May 21, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon on Memorial Day. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.