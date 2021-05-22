BG police investigate burglary
Bowling Green police are investigating a burglary that occurred early Friday morning.
The Bowling Green Police Division received an alarm call at 12:20 a.m. at BG Rental on Newton Road. When officers arrived, they found a broken window.
After the owner arrived, the security video was reviewed. It showed a black SUV with one white male and one black male.
The men did enter the building and took two chainsaws and two chop saws, according to the police report.
Detectives were notified of the situation and are investigating.
E. Wooster sewer work planned
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be replacing sewer manholes on East Wooster Street between Manville Avenue and State street until the week of June 18.
The eastbound lane of traffic will be closed within the respective work zones. Flaggers will be present at each end of the closure to direct traffic. All lanes of traffic on East Wooster will open during non-working hours.
This work is being done in anticipation of the paving of East Wooster later this summer.
This schedule may change depending on progress of work and weather.
Library providing snacks, juice for kids this summer
The Wood County District Public Library and Connecting Kids to Meals will be providing snacks and juice at no cost from 3-3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 14-Aug. 20.
Snacks and juice will be distributed outside of library’s Bowling Green branch, 251 N. Main St., at the garden gate, located behind the building off of the parking lot.
No purchase or donation required. Snack and juice are free to any child or student. For more information, visit wcdpl.org, call 419-352-8253, or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.
Parks & rec board meets Tuesday
The City of Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Board’s May meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Simpson Building. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
BG utilities meeting canceled
Monday’s Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting has been canceled due to lack of official business.
The next meeting in council chambers will be June 14.
Planning commission meeting canceled
The June 1 Wood County Planning Commission meeting has been canceled due to a lack of official business.
Memorial Day events will be published
Send Memorial Day events to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com by Tuesday at 5 p.m.
They will be published next week.
Birth
Lynzy Ruegg and Mark McGiffin, a daughter, May 18, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 8 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of showers on Monday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm on Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 75.