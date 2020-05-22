Coronavirus cases total 260 in Wood County
There are 260 coronavirus cases in Wood County — up from 255 on Wednesday — according to a health department update posted on Thursday.
The case numbers include confirmed and probable.
There are 64 hospitalizations, which is one more than on Wednesday. There have been 43 deaths, unchanged from Tuesday.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 61. There are 101 men and 159 women.
Wood County has 188 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 28,174 confirmed cases. There have been 1,653 confirmed deaths. There are 5,295 hospitalizations in Ohio. The median age is 50.
Overdose death reported in BG
A death from an apparent overdose was reported Thursday morning.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division, officers responded at 4:54 a.m. to the 100 block of Liberty Street for an unconscious female who was not breathing
The 31-year-old was pronounced dead of an apparent overdose, according to Lt. Dan Mancuso.
An investigation continues, he said.
City offices to close, trash schedule changes for holiday
The offices of the city of Bowling Green will be closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Additionally, during the week of May 24, refuse collection will follow the following schedule:
• Regular Monday collection will be collected Tuesday.
• Regular Tuesday collection will be collected Wednesday.
• Regular Wednesday collection will be collected Thursday.
• Regular Thursday collection will be collected Friday.
Any questions regarding the above schedule may be directed to the Public Works Department at 419-354-6227.
Jerry City Memorial Day activities canceled
JERRY CITY — The Jerry City Memorial Day Committee is canceling this year’s Memorial Day activities.
Residents and guests are encouraged to visit the Jerry City Cemetery to reflect on the great sacrifices our military men and women have made to ensure the freedoms we enjoy today, the committee said in a statement.
Flags have been placed on the graves of veterans.
Grand Rapids legion cancels Memorial Day events
GRAND RAPIDS — Alva N. Sidle American Legion Post 232 will not hold Memorial Day services at the cemetery Monday.
The post will lay a wreath and poppies and play Taps but no service will be held.
The service in the village park also has been canceled.
Hydrant flushing starts in county
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department is flushing and testing fire hydrants now through June 26.
This area includes the Bloomdale, Hoytville, Portage, Jerry City, south to Rudolph, east to South Dixie Highway and portions outside Weston; the Bowling Green Road West area from Poe Road west to Potter Road, then south to Euler Road; the Country Manor, Hull Prairie Meadows and Saddlebrook subdivisions; East Gypsy Lane Road; County Home Road, south to U.S. 6; Pargillis Road, Hull Prairie Road, Five Point Road, Fort Meigs Road, Ohio 582, east of Ohio 25 and Route 25 from King Road to Five Point Road; and areas within Washington Township. Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers may call 419-354-9090 of 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.
Way library offers call-in tech help
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s popular technology help series is available via phone while the building is temporarily closed.
On Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m., Way staff offers personalized assistance for those who call in to the One-on-One Tech help line at 419-874-3135, ext. 354. Get answers to questions about using Kindles, tablets, iPhones, Androids, downloading books, streaming movies, TV, and music, using social media and using Zoom.
The technology specialists at Way are standing by to provide free, expert assistance.
‘Wing night’ in Bradner
BRADNER — American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St., will hold a “wing night” Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
Call in orders for pick-up at 419-288-3634. An order comes with eight jumbo wings, tater tots and slaw, all for $9.
Birth
Logann Johnson and Raymond Hardy, a son, May 19, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday . Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Memorial Day. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.