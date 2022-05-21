County has 146 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 32,341 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 183 cases since May 13, according to the ODH website.
There have been 355 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,102 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 31,369 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,743,577 confirmed cases and 38,590 confirmed deaths.
Northwood board holds special meeting
NORTHWOOD — The Northwood Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special board meeting for the purpose of employment of personnel Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Northwood Arts, Athletic and Administration Building, 700 Lemoyne Road.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 49.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 64. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.