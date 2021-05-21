Wood goes orange, county cases increase by 34
There have been 13,197 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 34 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are seven average cases per day.
There have been 221 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 654 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are five zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 30 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 27 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 63,513 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 48.55% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,079,175 vaccines started, affecting 43.45% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “orange” or level 2, a drop for the first time in months from “red” or level 3. Level 2 means that there is increased exposure and a high degree of caution should be exercised.
There have been 104 cases over the past two weeks in Wood County. Last week the number was 170. There are 79 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 917,190 confirmed cases and 19,628 confirmed deaths.
Fostoria infant recovering after found face down in tub
FOSTORIA — A Fostoria baby found face down in a bathtub was transported to the hospital after emergency personnel were called to the home.
Chief Deputy Charles W. Boyer, with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday that the baby is still recovering and in stable condition at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Detectives are handling it as a suspicious incident, interviewing witnesses and gathering data and alleged evidence. The investigation is ongoing.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-month old, unresponsive and barely breathing after being discovered in the bathtub, face down in the water.
Deputies and emergency personnel arrived at the Poplar Village Mobile Home Park, 12400 W. Axline St., lot 297.
Upon their arrival, the child was immediately transported to Fostoria Community Hospital and then transported by air ambulance to the Toledo hospital, where the child is in stable condition.
Seneca County sheriff’s detectives and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation – Crime Scene Unit were called to assist.
Latta, Gavarone, Ghanbari talk to Republican club
PERRYSBURG — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green; Ohio Rep. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green; and Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, will discuss several issues on Monday.
Topics will include pipelines, electrical grids, the stimulus package, illegal immigration, school funding and changes to voting laws.
The Northern Wood County Republican Club will provide an opportunity to ask questions and share thoughts.
The forum is set for 6:45-8 p.m. at Carpenters Local 351 Hall, 9278 Bass Pro Blvd. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
This is free and open to the public.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. West wind around 8 mph.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Showers likely Wednesday and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. A chance of showers Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.