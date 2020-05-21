Long-term care coronavirus cases total 188
Bowling Green has its first long-term care case of coronavirus, according to a health department Wednesday update.
Heritage Corner Health Care has one resident with COVID-19 and zero staff members.
Wood County has 188 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff, according to a health department update posted on Wednesday. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Last week at this time, there were 184 long-term care cases.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, four staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 43 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 13 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 20 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
There are 255 total cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County. There are 63 hospitalizations. There have been 43 deaths, unchanged from Tuesday.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 62. There are 99 men and 156 women.
Statewide, there are 27,517 confirmed cases and 1,603 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-109 and the median age is 50.
Jerry City Memorial Day activities canceled
JERRY CITY — The Jerry City Memorial Day Committee is canceling this year’s Memorial Day activities.
Residents and guests are encouraged to visit the Jerry City Cemetery to reflect on the great sacrifices our military men and women have made to ensure the freedoms we enjoy today, the committee said in a statement.
Flags have been placed on the graves of our veterans.
Hydrant flushing starts in county
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants today through June 26.
This area includes the Bloomdale, Hoytville, Portage, Jerry City, south to Rudolph, east to South Dixie Highway and portions outside Weston; the Bowling Green Road West area from Poe Road west to Potter Road, then south to Euler Road; the Country Manor, Hull Prairie Meadows and Saddlebrook subdivisions; East Gypsy Lane Road; County Home Road, south to U.S. 6; Pargillis Road, Hull Prairie Road, Five Point Road, Fort Meigs Road, Ohio 582, east of Ohio 25 and Route 25 from King Road to Five Point Road; and areas within Washington Township. Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained through the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers may call 419-354-9090 of 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.
Apply for public defender commission
The Wood County Commissioners seek to fill a vacancy on the Wood County Public Defender Commission. Eligible candidates shall be a resident of Wood County and be interested in representation for indigent defendants in juvenile and criminal cases. Experience in business, finance, law, personnel or government is preferred.
Interested candidates shall complete an Application for Volunteer Service, available at the commissioners’ office, or on the website at www.co.wood.oh.us/commissioners/forms, and submit it to the office no later than 4 p.m. on June 2.
BG historic commission will not meet
The monthly meeting of the City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission originally set for Friday has been canceled.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Friday: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 77. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Memorial Day. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.