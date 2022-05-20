Bright Beginnings preschool closing; say farewell at open house
After serving families of the Bowling Green community since 1974, Bright Beginnings Cooperative Preschool is closing its doors.
The public is invited to an open house on June 4 from 1-3 p.m. for past and present families to come share their memories and say goodbye.
The event will take place at the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church location, 315 S. College Drive.
BG historic commission meets
The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, third floor Conference Room, 304 N. Church St. For more information call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Chatting with Perrysburg mayor set for Wednesday
PERRYSBURG — Citizens and business leaders are invited to join Mayor Tom Mackin for casual conversation at his first Chatting with the Mayor event this year.
The mayor will be talking with members of the community in order to discover ways to work together to improve Perrysburg and enhance the quality of life.
It will be held at O-Deer Diner, 416 Louisiana Ave., Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Chatting with the Mayor will continue once a month at various Perrysburg establishments.
Salvation Army talk on exchange club agenda
The Exchange Club of Bowling Green welcomes speaker Nichole Macknight, of the Salvation Army, at their meeting on Tuesday at noon at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Macknight started her career at Findlay Industries and worked there for 10 years as a union steward, advocating for individuals for fellow coworkers. She had the opportunity to pursue her education and started out as a social work student then switched to nursing. When clinicals were starting, she was accepted to be a member with AmeriCorps, the domestic Peace Corps. She chose to switch her major back to social work, pursuing her education while she worked and raised her family. Macknight graduated in 2010 with her master’s in social work from the University of Toledo, at the same time her oldest graduated high school.
Macknight is a licensed social worker. In the last 18 years she has taken on several social service roles including early childhood intervention, parent education, clinical case management, therapy, administration, community organizing, advocacy and volunteer work. She became the director for Salvation Army Service Center in Bowling Green in August 2020.
Macknight is a lifelong resident of Northwest Ohio and moved to Bowling Green nine years ago. She is a single parent who raised three adult children and has three grandchildren.
The public is welcome to attend the Exchange Club meetings. The cost of lunch is $13, cash or checks made to BG Country Club Fairway Grill. For more information, contact Jenny Swope, 419-806-4202.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely between 8 and 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 65. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 48. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 71. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.