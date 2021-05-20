Harbor Walk for Hope is Saturday
PERRYSBURG — The Harbor Walk for Hope, a public event for mental health awareness, is set for Saturday fro 10 a.m.-noon at Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St.
It will feature a walk around the park, speakers, music, a bake sale, activities promoting positive mental health, and personalized sign memorialization and celebration.
The Walk for Hope is organized and developed by Perrysburg High School students who wish to raise awareness for Mental Health. Proceeds benefit Harbor, a local non-profit mental healthcare agency that provides services for mental health and substance use treatment.
BG Historic Preservation Committee meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church Street.
The meeting can be attended in-person or viewed live at www.bgohio.org/meetings. For more information call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Extended: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 88. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.