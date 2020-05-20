43 coronavirus deaths in Wood County
There have been 43 deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County, according to a health department update on Thursday.
The latest death was a woman in her 80s.
There have been 21 men and 22 women who have died. Of the women, seven were in their 90s, nine in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 11 were in their 80s, four in their 70s and five in his 60s.
There are 251 total cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County. There are 62 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 61. There are 98 men and 153 women.
Wood County has 184 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 27,106 confirmed cases and 1,556 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108. The median age is 50.
McDonald’s night benefits Brown Bag Food Project
McDonald’s of Bowling Green has partnered with the Brown Bag Food Project to help diminish food insecurity in Wood County.
The partnership is a benefit, set for today from 4-7 p.m. at both drive-thrus, 1050 S. Main St. and 1470 E. Wooster St.
McDonald’s is donating 15% of all product sales at both Bowling Green locations that are ordered through drive-thru, McDelivery and mobile app orders.
The Brown Bag Food Project will then receive those funds as a direct donation to provide local residents a supply of food to meet their immediate needs as 14.8% of Wood County residents struggle with food insecurity.
The local McDonald’s owner/operator, Larry Ball, was more than happy to partner with the nonprofit.
“It’s an easy choice when it comes to partnering with organizations to better serve our community. McDonald’s not only serves up food in our restaurants, but is committed to ensuring our neighbors can live and lead a comfortable lifestyle. The Brown Bag Food Project is one of those neighbors, and their mission to diminish food insecurity is one McDonald’s is a proud supporter of,” he said.
BG man urinates in store, cited twice for criminal trespass
A Bowling Green man has been cited – again – for not leaving a store when asked to do so.
He urinated in one of them on Monday, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
Timothy Cole, 64, was told not to return to Walmart, 131 W. Gypsy Lane, Road after he urinated in the shoe aisle.
Police cited him for disorderly conduct/public urination after being called at 2:18 p.m. When officers spoke with him, Cole reportedly said he did have an accident but could not help it.
He was told to not return to the store.
At 3:21 p.m., officers were called back to Walmart.
Cole had re-entered the store, yelled at an employee who tried to stop him, and said he had to use the restroom.
When police arrived the second time, he was cited for criminal trespass.
Earlier on Monday, Cole received his second trespass citation of the year at Kroger, 1094 N. Main St.
At 12:52 p.m., police responded to an employee’s call that Cole had been in the store twice that day. The first time, when reminded he was banned from the store, he left. At 1 p.m., he returned.
When police spoke with Cole, he reportedly said he was aware he was not allowed at Kroger but that it was difficult not to shop there since it was so close to his home on Parkview Drive.
He was cited for criminal trespass.
On April 16, Cole was cited for criminal trespass at Kroger after he refused to leave.
Way library offers call-in tech help
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s popular technology help series is available via phone while the building is temporarily closed.
On Mondays and Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m., Way staff offers personalized assistance for those who call in to the One-on-One Tech help line at 419-874-3135, ext. 354. Get answers to questions about using Kindles, tablets, iPhones, Androids, downloading books, streaming movies, TV, and music, using social media and using Zoom.
The technology specialists at Way are standing by to provide free, expert assistance.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 9 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 55.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 73. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. A chance of showers. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely on Memorial Day and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Tuesday and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.