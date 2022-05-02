Dance to help Ukraine
MAUMEE — Toledo Helps Ukraine and the Ballroom Company are hosting a Dance Fundraiser May 21 from 6-9 p.m. at the Ballroom Company, 2558 Parkway Plaza. Admission is free but register ahead of time. The event will feature a bake sale, dance lessons, silent auction and dance party.
Attendees can register at: https://bit.ly/TBCSupportsUkraine.
Organizations interested in donating for the silent auction can email toledohelpsukraine@gmail.com.
In the weeks leading up to the event Toledo Helps Ukraine is selling T-shirts and hats, which can be pre-ordered through May 17 at: https://www.jupmodesupply.com/collections/toledo-helps-ukraine-thu1.
THU is also collecting multivitamins and OTC pain medication ahead of a planned trip to the Ukrainian border. Donations can be dropped off at the University of Toledo College of Law Forum.
All proceeds from both the fundraiser and merch sale go to support THU’s mission. More information is at www.toledohelpsukraine.org.
Moms get free admission to Hayes Home
FREMONT – All moms will receive free admission to the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums and a free Hayes Home poster on Sunday for Mother’s Day.
The museum is open from noon-5 p.m. The first tour of the Hayes Home is at 1 p.m., and the last tour is at 4 p.m. The research library is closed on Sundays.
To take advantage of this offer, moms and their families can come to the museum front desk on Sunday and check in with the receptionist. Those who would like to make advance reservations can call 419-332-2081.
For admission rates, visit https://www.rbhayes.org/visit-us/visitor-information/.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
Financial Opportunity Center helps clients save for emergencies
Throughout the pandemic, Great Lakes Community Action Partnership has assisted thousands of area households facing COVID-19 related financial hardships.
“The pandemic was a catastrophic event that put many people in a financially difficult place,” FOC Specialist Corey Manns said.
“We were happy to be able to help people with housing, utilities, and other pandemic-related emergency expenses,” Manns said. “But for our Financial Opportunity Center staff, the pandemic also emphasized the importance of having an emergency fund that can be used in case of life events like illnesses, job loss, and other occurrences that may put a strain on household finances.”
Manns said FOC staff can help members develop a spending plan that allows them to increase their savings or create an emergency fund, “just in case.” The FOC can also assist clients with other financial counseling needs such as budgeting, improving credit scores, and developing savings. FOC staff also help clients by connecting them to education, training, and other workforce development resources, as well as linking clients to income supports provided by area social services and agencies.
For more information on the GLCAP Financial Opportunity Center, call 800-775-9767 or visit www.glcap.org/foc.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind around 11 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers after 2 a,m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 68. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 61. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 58.