Three women in Wood County die of coronavirus
Three elderly women are the most recent to die from coronavirus in Wood County, according to a health department update posted on Friday afternoon.
Two of the women were in their 70s and one was in her 80s. There are 23 deaths in Wood County.
There are 174 cases, which includes confirmed and probable. There are 52 Wood County hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-98, with a median age of 71. There are 71 men and 103 women.
There are 118 long-term care cases. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 17,962 confirmed cases. There are 922 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-106. The median age is 51.
Baked steak served in Bradner
BRADNER — The American Legion in Bradner will be serving a baked steak dinner at the post, 209 W. Crocker St., on Sunday.
Call-in orders for pick-up at 419-288-3634 or drive up and place an order. The cost is $8 for the baked steak, mashed potatoes, with or with-out gravy, green beans, roll and dessert. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. This is take-out only.
Service blesses essential employees
A special worship service blessing essential employees will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Drive, Wednesday at 7 p.m.
All who seek healing, those designated as “essential workers” and all others are invited to attend this service of music, prayer and meditation.
The worship service will be held in the parking lot of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Worship will also be streamed live on Facebook and the church website, stmarksbg.org.
Haskins Council meets remotely
HASKINS — The May village council meeting will be held Monday at 7 p.m.
Participate at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85334693093?pwd=Y3hsQkNteXdubjRRbTJqMVNIRGU4UT09
Meeting ID: 853 3469 3093
Password: 272386
Plain Twp. Trustees meet
The regular monthly meeting of the Plain Township trustees will be on May 11 at the township hall beginning at 7:30 pm. Rules of social distancing will be followed.
Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s
TOLEDO - The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a virtual educational program, “The 10 Warning Signs,” on Thursday to help the community learn the facts about Alzheimer’s disease.
The one-hour education program will occur from 7-8 p.m. via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. The presentation will discuss the importance of early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and is for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.
During the program, participants will learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and regular aging. The workshop is free and open to the public. To register for the programs, call 800-272-3900. Local staff is available during business hours at 419-537-1999.
Births
Morgan Lee and Floyd Baker IV, a daughter, April 30, Wood County Hospital.
Joanna and Jason Valentine, a daughter, April 28, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 64. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 63.