Poe Road overpass closes Saturday
The Poe Road overpass over Interstate 75 will be closed on Saturday from 6 a.m.–noon. This closure is necessary for the Ohio Department of Transportation to repair damaged sections of curb, according to a City of Bowling Green news release.
Fralick talks basketball to rotary club
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker today will be Robyn Fralick, head women’s basketball coach at Bowling Green State University, as the featured guest speaker.
Fralick recently completed her fourth season and has turned the program around. In fact, BGSU won 20 MAC games (20-88) in a six-year span before achieving a combined 24-14 record over the last two winters. Fralick was named 2020-21 MAC Coach of the year.
The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
View & Chew in N. Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — The North Baltimore Public Library will be having a View & Chew, a monthly free movie, tonight at 6.
All are welcome to come out to the historic Virginia theater to watch the winner of this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture “CODA” starring Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur. The story follows a hearing daughter of deaf parents who wants to follow her dreams rather than her parents’ plans for her.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and concessions will be available.
Fallen heroes to be honored in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — As our nation approaches Memorial Day, the Legionnaires of Perrysburg Post No. 28, American Legion Department of Ohio, are scheduled to honor America’s fallen heroes on Saturday, by placing American flags at the gravesites of service members buried in Perrysburg.
The placement of American flags will take place at Saint Rose Cemetery located across from Woodlands Park on Ohio 795 at 9 a.m., and at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery, 620 W. Indiana Ave., at 10 a.m.
Members of the community and volunteers are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time for a briefing, and short welcoming remarks.
Bike to Work or School Day is Friday
Friday has been designated as the official Bike to Work or School Day in Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission encourages citizens to participate by riding their bicycles to work or school and wearing a helmet. For questions or more information, contact the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department at 419-354-6225.
Port authority meets Friday
The Wood County Port Authority will meet Friday at 7:30 a.m. at Northwestern Water & Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
The purpose is to discuss financing for the Scannell Project.
Birth
Ashley Nye and Zach Walls, a son, May 16, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers Saturday, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then showers likely. Low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 65. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 48. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.