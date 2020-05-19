Wood County has 250 coronavirus cases
The number of coronavirus cases, which includes confirmed and probable, in Wood County is 250, according to a Monday health department update.
There have been 42 deaths, which is unchanged from Friday. There are 61 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 61.
There are 98 men and 152 women.
There are 184 long-term cases. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 26,646 confirmed cases and 1,504 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108. The median age is 50.
Pedestrian was in the lane of traffic when struck
The man struck while walking on U.S. 6 Friday was walking in the middle of the lane.
Eric Reynolds, chief deputy with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday the investigation shows Ryan Shank was walking in the middle of the lane of travel when he was hit. He was walking west in the eastbound lane when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.
Reynolds said a toxicology report on the man is likely.
Shank, 38, of Swanton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred just before 10 p.m. Friday one-half mile west of the Bowling Green Road West intersection.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
No charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.
180th flying at night
SWANTON — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night this week, through Thursday, weather permitting.
Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about midnight this week.
Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.
Park board reschedules meeting
PERRYSBURG — Due to technical difficulties with the scheduled videoconference of the May 12 Wood County Park District Board of Commissioners meeting, the meeting was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.
The live meeting will be held at the W.W. Knight Nature Center located at 29530 White Road. Social distancing will be observed with masks required for attendees. A limited number of masks will be available for attendees needing them. Anyone that has a mask is asked to bring their own to conserve the limited number available.
Library board sets May meeting
The Board of Trustees of the Wood County District Public Library will meet at 5 p.m. on May 28 at the library, 251 N. Main St.
The public may attend to observe the meeting, but there will be no public participation. Social distancing will be observed by all; masks will be required for everyone.
Liberty Township cancels Memorial Day service
RUDOLPH — The annual Memorial Day service at Rudolph Cemetery on Monday has been canceled.
BG transit committee meets
The Bowling Green Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet today at 1:30 p.m. in council chamber, City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church Street.
This meeting will be live streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings due to the City Administrative Services building being closed to the public.
The purpose of the meeting will be to review marketing, fiscal and operating reports for the 1st Quarter CY 2020, and other transit operating and grant topics.
Immediately following the Transit Advisory Committee meeting, the Vehicle Accident Prevention Sub-Committee meeting will be held.
This meeting is open to the public via the link above.
Births
Shenley and Connor Pain, a son, May 17, Wood County Hospital. shenley is cq
Julie Baggett and Tim Brakefield, a son, May 16, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 52.
Extended: Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 70 and a low around 56. A chance of showers Friday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thunderstorms continue into the evening. Overnight lows around 58 with a 30% chance of rain. On Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.