Toledo man faces numerous charges after reportedly firing gun near BG Country Club
A Toledo man was arrested early Sunday for firing a gun near Bowling Green Country Club.
According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, officers first encountered Isaiah Aldin Wright, 24, downtown on Saturday night. He appeared to be intoxicated by the way he was walking, according to the report.
He was reportedly observed walking slowly and stumbling on North Grove, then in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue.
As officers observed Wright, there was a loud bang that officers recognized as a gunshot, according to the report. They determined it came from Wright, who was then trespassing onto the golf course, according to the report.
Wright was arrested and a Glock 43 9mm handgun, which was reportedly warm to the touch, was secured.
Police confiscated a backpack that reportedly had .62 grams of solid hashish, vape pens, a bong, a butane torch and a knife with hashish residue.
Officers later found a spent shell casing in the area.
Wright was charged with carrying concealed weapons, using weapons while intoxicated, possessing a suspended concealed carry license, criminal trespassing, possessing hashish less than 5 grams, possessing marijuana paraphernalia and discharging a firearm in city limits.
He was taken to jail.
Pemberville church serves dinner
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church Carryout Public Dinner will be on Saturday at 205 Perry St. from 4 p.m. until sold out.
The meal is ham loaf or meat loaf, baked potato/sour cream, green beans, roll/butter and homemade desserts.
The cost is $10. The curbside pickup will be on Maple Street.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 7 mph. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Friday, then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Saturday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 64. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 66.