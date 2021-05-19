Legion hosts fish fry
GRAND RAPIDS — The American Legion Post 232, Grand Rapids, will be having its monthly fish fry on Friday from 5-7 p.m. or until sold out.
The meal is $10 and is carryout only.
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Human Relations Commission will meet Friday at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The public may watch the meeting live on the city’s YouTube Live channel – www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Public comments may be sent in advance to bgcity@bgohio.org.
Volunteers needed for grave decorating
The Bowling Green Memorial Day Committee is seeking volunteers to help decorate the graves of veterans in preparation of Memorial Day.
Memory Gardens Cemetery on Liberty High Road will be decorated Saturday at 10 a.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery will be decorated Saturday at 1 p.m.
Individuals, Scout units, and civic organizations are welcome to assist in this activity.
There are approximately 150 veterans graves in Memory Gardens and over 800 graves in Oak Grove.
For further information, contact David Ridenour at djride@dacor.net.
PHS decorated car procession is Saturday
PERRYSBURG — The second annual Perrysburg High School Seniors Decorated Car Procession is set for Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Two groups will be driving through town celebrating their accomplishments. All residents are encouraged to step out on their porches or come to one of our “great spots to watch” areas to cheer on this year’s PHS graduates.
The procession will start at the high school, pass Fort Meigs Elementary, Fort Meigs Cemetery on West River Road, the Commodore Building on East Indiana Avenue, Woodlands Park, Three Meadows Park, and eventually ending up back at the high school.
The entire route can be found on the Perrysburg Schools webpage under the Info tab, then click News.
Birth
Paige and Casey Cameron, a girl, May 17, Wood County Hospital
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 65.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 88 and a low around 67. Partly sunny again Saturday, with a high near 88 and a low around 68. On Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.