County cases increase by 30
There have been 13,163 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a health department update.
This is an increase of 30. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays; the update was not available on Monday and is being published now.
There are seven average cases per day, down from nine last week.
There have been 221 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 652 hospitalizations since March 2020.
In Wood County, there have been 62,648 vaccines started, affecting 47.89% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,995,375 vaccines started, affecting 42.74% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread.
There were 122.3 cases per 100,000 as of Monday.
Statewide, there are 1,981,623 confirmed cases and 19,528 confirmed deaths.
Wayne food distribution is Thursday
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Bike to Work or School Day is Friday
Friday has been designated as the official Bike to Work or School Day in the City of Bowling Green.
The Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission encourages citizens to participate by riding their bicycles to work or school and wearing a helmet.
For questions or more information, contact the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department at 419-354-6225.
Volunteers needed for grave decorating
The Bowling Green Memorial Day Committee is seeking volunteers to help decorate the graves of veterans in preparation of Memorial Day.
Memory Gardens Cemetery on Liberty High Road will be decorated Saturday at 10 a.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery will be decorated Saturday at 1 p.m.
Individuals, Scout units, and civic organizations are welcome to assist in this activity.
There are approximately 150 veterans graves in Memory Gardens and over 800 graves in Oak Grove.
For further information, contact David Ridenour at djride@dacor.net.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 63.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 88 and a low around 66. Mostly sunny again Friday, with a high near 89 and a low around 68. On Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 89.