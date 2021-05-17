Police: Car in Perrysburg pond may have been there since December
PERRYSBURG (AP) — A deceased person was found in a car submerged in a pond in Ohio, authorities said.
Police in Perrysburg said someone in a ProMedica helicopter flying overhead spotted the submerged vehicle Thursday night in a pond near Levis Commons. Fire department officials said the car was recovered Friday morning from 10 to 12 feet of water.
Police department representative Shannon Solt said the vehicle has a Georgia license plate and the body is believed to be that of a woman reported missing in that state. The car may have been in the water since December, Solt said.
The remains were turned over to the Lucas County coroner for examination and confirmation of the person’s identity. It wasn’t immediately clear how the vehicle ended up in the pond.
