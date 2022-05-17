Food distributed in Wayne
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St. The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Children Services holds shredding event
NORTHWOOD — The Wood County Commissioners, Wood County Solid Waste District and Wood Children Services are sponsoring a shredding event for gift cards or cash donation.
It will be held June 18 from 9 a.m.-noon at the Northwood High School Parking Lot, 600 Lemoyne Road.
The public can securely shred up to five bags or boxes of paper items. Vital Records Control will shred all the items on site, and the paper will be repurposed into tissue products.
Along with the bags, bring a donation of a gift card or cash donation to Wood County Children Services. The donations will be used for foster children’s birthday and Christmas gifts.
Wood County Children Services is involved with children from newborn through teenagers and is encouraging the public who participate in this event to remember this when selecting toys or gifts for the drive. Any questions, contact Kathie Kleinfelt at Kathie.Kleinfelt@jfs.ohio.gov .
Reel Art screens ‘A United Kingdom’
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s Reel Art International and Art Film Series continues on Friday at 7 p.m., with a showing of the British historical romance film “A United Kingdom.”
Shortly after the end of World War II, Seretse Khama, heir to the throne of Bechuanaland (later known as Botswana), is studying in London when he falls in love with a white British woman named Ruth Williams. When the international community discovers that the two wish to legally marry, civil unrest breaks out across Southern Africa and the United Kingdom. Against the wishes of everyone around them, Ruth and Seretse attempt to marry while Seretse attempts to win his nation’s independence from the United Kingdom and quell the international unrest that arises as a result of his love for Ruth.
This event will be in the lower-level meeting rooms. Admission is free. Visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 ext. 119 for more information.
G. Rapids planning rally, parade
GRAND RAPIDS — Join the Rapids Rally by the River Day Parade on Saturday, July 9.
The day’s festivities will begin with a Front Stree Parade at 10 a.m. (kick-off at 9 a.m.). Parade participation is open to businesses, organizations and individuals.
Join in with decorated bikes, floats, cars, trucks, golf carts, trailers, horses and pets. For additional information or to sign up, email PromotingU@gracc.net.
Birth
Mana Osuch and Xavier Mikael Watkins, a daughter, May 12, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 80. A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Friday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 66.