County coronavirus cases at 234
Wood County has 234 cases, confirmed and probable, of coronavirus, according to a Friday health department update.
There have been 42 deaths. There are 60 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 63. There are 93 men and 141 women.
There are 184 long-term care cases,including residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 25,349 confirmed cases and 1,431 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108. The median age is 50.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. High near 72. East wind around 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely Monday, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 51. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 67. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 53. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 73. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 55. A chance of showers Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Correction
BG woman not hurt in crash
Kyla Ahlfeld, Bowling Green, was not injured in a Sunday crash and was not taken to the hospital, as reported in Tuesday’s newspaper.