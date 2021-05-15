Tractor pull returns for 54th year
In a Facebook post Thursday night, officials said the 54th National Tractor Pulling Championships “RELOADED” will be a go for Aug. 19-21.
Tickets and campsites are available online or by calling the office at 419-354-1434.
Catalytic converters stolen in BG
Two catalytic converters have been reported stolen in the city.
The Bowling Green Police Division took reports of the theft at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Clough Street from a 2005 Hyundai Tucson, and at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Frazee Avenue from a 2009 Honda CR-V.
BG Bicycle Safety Commission meets
The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission’s May meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be held at the Bowling Green Municipal Building in council chambers. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Birth
Jessica Sanchez-Watkins and Chad Hall, a daughter, May 12, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms continue overnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: A 40% chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 54 and a 30% chance of rain. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 76 and a low around 55. On Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 78.