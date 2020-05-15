42 coronavirus deaths in Wood County
There have been 42 deaths due to coronavirus in Wood County, according to a health department update on Thursday.
There have been 21 men and 21 women who have died. Of the women, seven were in their 90s, eight in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 11 were in their 80s, four in their 70s and five in his 60s.
There are 230 total cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County, up from 228 on Wednesday. There are 59 hospitalizations, unchanged from Wednesday.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 63. There are 90 men and 140 women.
Wood County has 184 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 24,800 confirmed cases and 1,388 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108. The median age is 50.
BG Recycling Center reopens
The Bowling Green Recycling Center, 1040 N. College Drive, reopened Wednesday afternoon.
Some containers are now outside to provide sufficient space inside the building.
Recyclers are requested to practice social distancing and masks are recommended.
Public access to the building is limited to the 24-hour drop off area.
Emptying drop off containers may require our blocking the drive for few minutes to maintain distancing. If that occurs people are requested to wait in their cars.
This cannot be scheduled as volumes are unpredictable.
Bulk cardboard commercial loads can still be delivered to the baler pit.
Bulk delivery of commercial materials (shredded paper , restaurant steel cans, office paper, etc.) will require unloading outside into containers provided by BGRC at the Southeast overhead door
For more information, call 419 352-5446.
Ohio 25, US 20 resurfacing begins
PERRYSBURG — The city has contracted with the Shelly Company for construction of Ohio 25 from Craig Drive to Findlay Street and U.S. 20 from East Boundary to Indiana Avenue.
The project consists of pavement milling and asphalt resurfacing Route 25 (Dixie Highway) from Craig Drive to the Perrysburg Auto Mall, including the single lane Findlay off-ramp, and pavement milling and asphalt resurfacing Route 20 (Sandusky Street) from Indiana Avenue to East Boundary Street.
Also included are replacing pedestrian ramps at intersections; replacing raised pavement markers and new pavement markings.
Traffic will be maintained during construction, however delays are to be expected and alternate routes are encouraged. Most work on Route 25 will occur during night-time hours. Most of the project is funded at 80% Ohio Department of Transportation and 20% city funds, with no assessments.
The project construction will start Monday.
There will be no open house for this project. Questions may be directed to the City of Perrysburg Engineering Division at 419-872-7880 or by e-mail at SR20-SR25Resurfacing@ci.perrysburg.oh.us.
BGSU trustees meeting today
The Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees will meet today.
There is an executive session set for 9 a.m. and a meeting at 11 a.m.
The meetings will be live streamed.
VFW serves perch dinner
VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St., will serve a lake perch dinner today from 4:30-7.
The meal is carryout only and includes perch, augratin potatoes, baked beans, roll and peach cobbler. The cost is $10.
Orders can be called in at 419-353-6371.
First Energy: Storm caused power outage
In the Sunday power outage, 5,313 Toledo Edison customers were impacted, including ones in Wood County.
The outages were started by equipment failure when a storm front moved through the area, according to an email sent by a senior communications representative.
The outage began at 3:17 p.m. The first group of customers were restored at 3:29 p.m. Multiple additional restorations of groups of customers continued throughout the afternoon and into early evening. Essentially all customers were restored by 9:11 p.m.
Bowling Green also had about a 30-minute power outage on Sunday.
‘Taco night’ in Bradner
BRADNER — American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St., is having a “Taco and/or Taco Salad night” Saturday from 4-8 p.m. Call-in orders for pick-up only will be available. The cost is $2 for a taco or $5 for a taco salad.
Call 419-288-3634 to order.
Haskins committees will meet
HASKINS — Two village council committees will meet on Monday.
The Finance and Audit Committee Meeting will start at 6 p.m. The streets and utilities committee meeting will start at 7 p.m.
Join the finance Zoom meeting at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82473164858?pwd=bUtYdW1VZWQrUjNIai9XejgzVm9HZz09
Meeting ID: 824 7316 4858
Password: 468701
Join the streets Zoom meeting at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86263810975?pwd=WWlYMHV6RmNkSlZHTGNRWXcxazN3dz09
Meeting ID: 862 6381 0975
Password: 505124
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers Sunday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 51. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 65. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 51. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 71. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 53. Sunny Thursday, with a high near 75.
Correction
Timeline unclear for BG petition
The timeline for the latest petition accepted by Bowling Green City Schools was incorrect in a story than ran Wednesday.
The petition in question was dropped off at the district’s office on April 24. The board of education accepted receipt of the petition May 1 and sent it to the Wood Count Board of Elections on May 4. That board approved the signatures and certified it May 5.