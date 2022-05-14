County has 146 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 32,072 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 146 cases since May 6, according to the ODH website.
There have been 355 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,099 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 31,271 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,724,041 confirmed cases and 38,550 confirmed deaths.
Sewer work closes East Wooster Street
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division is scheduled to repair a sewer lateral near 515 E. Wooster St.
During this work, the westbound curb lane will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon, the work zone will shift to the south side of the road and require the middle three lanes to be closed. All lanes will be re-opened with road plates over trenches during non-working and overnight hours. This repair is anticipated to be complete by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Dates and times of this closure are subject to change and are dependent on weather and the progress of work.
BG school board discusses high school project
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at the Administrative Offices, 137 Clough St., on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss next steps in moving forward on the high school project.
No action is expected to be taken.
Commissioners authorize change to internet auction
The Wood County Commissioners have transitioned the internet auction service to GovDeals.
County owned personal property not needed for public use is listed for sale to the general public and other public entities for a 10-day period, following an initial five-day “Classified” listing for county departments.
Users of the internet auction and those interested in such property may register for GovDeals using the Internet Auction Quick Link provided on the County’s website, www.woodcountyohio.gov. If previously enrolled in LightGov, re-enrollment in the new service is required.
The change to the new vendor also includes electronic payments directly through the bidders’s GovDeal’s bidder account. The successful bidder will have five business days to provide full payment and 10 days to schedule a pick-up of purchased items.
GovDeals provides technical assistance to users by calling 800-613-0156 ext. 2, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays. For additional information regarding the internet auction process in general, contact the Wood County Commissioners’ Office at 419-354-9100.
Port authority meets Monday
The Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at Northwestern Water & Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. High near 83. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely Monday, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 51. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 69. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 74.