County cases increase by 46, Wood stays red
There have been 13,133 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 46 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 11 average cases per day.
There have been 221 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 651 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are six zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 42 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 37 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 61,464 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 46.98% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,915,037 vaccines started, affecting 42.05% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread.
There have been 170 cases over the past two weeks in Wood County. Last week the number was 162. There are 130 cases per 100,000.
Statewide, there are 912,682 confirmed cases and 19,441 confirmed deaths.
BGSU: Vaccinations not mandatory, state health order changes being reviewed
Bowling Green State University Chief Health Officer Ben Batey said that the state’s removal of health orders and how that affects campus is being reviewed.
On Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Ohio Department of Health would remove the state’s pandemic health orders, except for those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, on June 2 (see page 5 for a state story).
“While individuals will be able to make their own decisions about wearing a mask and social distancing, the governor outlined businesses and schools will create their own guidelines on how to best keep customers, employees and students safe,” Batey said in a Thursday statement.
“We will be spending the coming days reviewing what this means for Bowling Green State University. We realize yesterday’s announcement may be met with mixed emotions. While we are eager to return to a more normal campus life, with fewer restrictions and more gatherings, your health and safety will continue to be our top priority.”
The university will be sharing more information soon on what to expect on campus this summer and fall.
“As previously announced, while vaccinations will not be mandatory, BGSU strongly encourages faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated,” Batey said. “By lifting the pandemic orders in a little less than three weeks, Gov. DeWine provided a window that would allow for individuals to be vaccinated prior to the June 2 date. He also introduced a $1 million lottery incentive for individuals who are vaccinated. Vaccines are readily available locally, across the state and nation.”
For more information regarding vaccines or restrictions, contact the BGSU COVID-19 response hotline 419-372-3000 or email health@bgsu.edu.
BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center.
A federal program public hearing will be held prior to the meeting, at 5 p.m., also in the PAC. For more information, contact Angela Schaal, executive director of teaching and learning, or Melanie Garbig, executive director of pupil services, at 419-352-3576.
Social distancing and face coverings will be enforced.
BG Council committee hears finance update
The finance committee of Bowling Green Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to hear the quarterly update on city finances.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings. The public is also welcome to attend in person where social distancing practices will be observed.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light southwest wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 51. Light south wind.
Extended: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 76. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 76. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 80.