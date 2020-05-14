Long-term care coronavirus cases total
Wood County has 184 long-term care cases, which include residents and five staff, according to a health department update posted on Wednesday. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Last week at this time, there were 158 long-term care cases.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 17 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 42 residents, 15 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 13 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, six residents, 25 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
There are 228 total cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County. There are 59 hospitalizations. There have been 41 deaths, up from 34 on Tuesday.
There have been 21 men and 20 women who have died. Of the women, seven were in their 90s, seven in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 11 were in their 80s, four in their 70s and five in his 60s.
The age range is 1-100 and the median age is 64. There are 91 men and 138 women.
Statewide, there are 24, 245 confirmed cases and 1,347 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108 and the median age is 50.
Friday shooting wasn’t in BG
During the course of the investigation, the Bowling Green Police Division has determined that the shooting victim who sought treatment Friday was not shot within the city limits.
The victim, a 24-year-old man from Imlay, Michigan, provided limited information to detectives about the shooting, according to a statement made by the division.
Bowling Green police detectives are communicating with other agencies regarding the incident.
On Friday at 11:06 a.m., the police division received a report of a man who went to Wood County Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
Hospital restrictions delayed the investigation.
Fostoria farmers market is Saturday
FOSTORIA — The next Fostoria farmers market will take place Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets.
The theme is Let’s Go Gardening.
Spring flowers will be available as will vegetable starts and unique planters. Also available will be baked goods, gourmet coffee and pastries; homemade jellies, soaps, lotions; handmade cards, jewelry, pottery; barn quilts; painted glass; concrete goose and doll clothes, birdhouses; honey and maple syrup products; hand-sewn items including aprons, kitchen towels, hairbows and masks; doggie treats; and natural healing and fitness products.
For more information visit Fostoria Farmers Market on social media, email fostoriamarket@yahoo.com or call 419-435-1718.
Perrysburg posts construction update
PERRYSBURG — Culvert installation construction will be going in on Roachton Road for a crosswalk to the new multi-use path from Hawthorne Subdivision.
The Ohio Department of Ttransportation Urban Paving Program project is scheduled to begin May 25. Work will begin on US Route 20 for milling during the day and then switch over to State Route 25 for night milling.
The Maumee Western Reserve Road depression repair is scheduled to began the evening of May 11. There will be lane restrictions from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. each evening during this week.
The repair to the multi-use path on Fort Meigs Road is complete.
The public boat docks at Hood Park were installed over this past weekend with the help of Perrysburg Boat Club.
Troy-Webster plans Memorial Day activities
LUCKEY — Troy-Webster American Legion Post 240 Firing Squad will present arms with a 21-gun salute at Webster Township Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day.
Auxiliary Unit Poppy Girls, Jordan and Charlotte Durbin, along with Auxiliary President Becky Dippman, will place wreaths in memory of all veterans.
The Legion and Poppy Girls will also perform the ceremony at New Belleville Ridge cemetery in Dowling between 9:15 and 9:30 am. There will not be a service by Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church this year. It has been canceled.
The 21-gun salutes will be repeated at Belleville Ridge, also in Dowling, and Salem cemetery on Bradner Road immediately following the New Belleville cemetery salute.
The Memorial Day program for the Village of Luckey at Troy Township cemetery is canceled for this year. The Legion Firing Squad will perform a 21-gun salute at the mound in the cemetery at approximately 10:30 a.m., along with placing of wreaths to honor veterans by the Dippman and the girls.
BCI invites public comment during virtual accreditation assessment
COLUMBUS — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies assessment of the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been rescheduled for Monday through May 22. The assessment will be conducted virtually.
Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation can mail them to:
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.
13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320
Gainesville, VA 20155-6660
Comments can also be emailed to BCI@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.
The CALEA assessment team is composed of public safety and law enforcement practitioners from out-of-state agencies. BCI originally became accredited through CALEA in 1998. All CALEA-accredited agencies are reassessed every four years.
2020 Sundae Stroll Update
The Foltz Family has canceled the 2020 Sundae Stroll.
The annual fundraiser raises money to fight pancreatic cancer.
“We will be back in 2021, though, and hope you’ll be back to help us continue our efforts to raise critical funds in the fight against pancreatic cancer,” the family said on social media.
Perrysburg departments re-opening
PERRYSBURG — The city administration has been working on policies to start bringing certain employees back to work, as soon as next week, under the Responsible Restart Ohio Plan laid out by Gov. Mike DeWine.
“We’re making sure they have all the supplies — masks, gloves, etc. — to maintain safety,” said Shanno Solt, city public information officer.
Solt added that the service department employees who have been entirely in the field are now also working in buildings again.
“We’re following (Responsible Restart Ohio) to a tee, just like we followed the ‘stay at home’ order,” Solt said.
Pickleball court bleacher pads ready
PERRYSBURG — The Department of Public Service completed the concrete pads for the new bleachers for the pickleball courts at Municipal Park and exterior work on the recreation building.
Birth
Brooke McCracken and Troy Poling, a son, May 13, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely Sunday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 51. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 73.