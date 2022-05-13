Otsego high school, middle school evacuated
TONTOGANY — Students in grades six-12 were evacuated Thursday morning after an issue in the kitchen in the Otsego High School commons area.
In email to the community Superintendent Adam Koch said there was no fire on campus.
“We had a part break in our air handler that caused smoke and a bad smell throughout our JH/HS building. We evacuated the building and the students 6-12 were accounted for through our normal evacuation procedures,” Koch said.
“We did not feel it was safe to have our students return to their classrooms until we investigated in more detail with the fire department and our HVAC contractors.”
All of the buses left campus by 11 a.m. All students in grades six-12 were picked up or are en route home on buses, Koch said.
The elementary dismissal will be at the normal time as this building was not impacted.
If students have anything in their locker that they need tonight, come to the junior high or high school and get them after 3 p.m. The junior high front entrance will be unlocked and the high school commons will be unlocked.
The senior recognition ceremony is still on as scheduled in the commons.
School will be in session for all grades on Friday.
“I would like to thank our staff and students for handling the situation with calmness and understanding. Shoutout to our bus drivers for coming back to campus to return our students home safely,” Koch said.
He also recognized the Washington Township Fire Department, Downey employees and Gardner HVAC contractors for their help in determining the problem area.
Sign up for Zoar Lutheran Vacation Bible School
PERRYSBURG – Registration is now open for Vacation Bible School at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave., for children entering pre-kindergarten-sixtth grade. VBS will be held June 26-30.
This year’s theme is Food Truck Party where children are invited to get “on a roll” with God. Participants and their families are invited to kick off VBS week on June 26 from noon-2 p.m. with a parking lot party complete with food trucks. The remainder of the week is for participants only from June 27-30 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Register by May 27 at https://tinyurl.com/zoarvbs2022
Zoar Lutheran Church has been a cornerstone of Perrysburg since 1850 and has over 2,500 members.
BG Council hears housing survey
Bowling Green Council Committee of the Whole will meet Monday, at 6:30 p.m. in thec ouncil chamber in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to hear an update from the Wood County Health Department regarding the five-year exterior housing evaluation survey.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Exhibition of works by artist Josh Byers
Gallery 131 will be showing “All Rip, No Drip,” an exhibit of recent works from Toledo artist Josh Byers.
Byers’ paintings and sculptures merge “insightful mixed media narratives; combining technical practices with allusions to high and low cultural touchstones, as well as a healthy dose of humor,” Kathleen Pahl, with Gallery 131, said.
An opening reception will be Saturday from 5-9 p.m. After the opening, the show will be available until the end of June by appointment. Contact Andrew Gilliatt at AndrewGilliatt@gmail.com . Gallery 131 is located at 131 W. Wooster St.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, then showers likely after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Monday, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 51. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 69. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 48. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.