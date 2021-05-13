Millions coming to Wood County as part of American Rescue Plan
Wood County is receiving $25 million, as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Bowling Green will get $7.32 million.
The allocations were announced Tuesday by Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.
“Over the past year, communities across Ohio made it clear they needed more resources to get through this pandemic. The American Rescue Plan is delivering that support. This new infusion of resources for Ohio will help our state and local communities avoid tax hikes and service cuts, and get workers back on the job and students back in classrooms,” Brown said.
The state of Ohio and its communities will receive $10.7 billion.
There was a total of $350 billion allocated through the national plan to states and municipalities.
Other Northwest Ohio municipalities receiving funds include Toledo, $180 million; Lima, $26 million; Lucas County, $83 million; Ottawa County, $7.9 million; and Hancock County, $14.7 million.
County cases increase by 36
There have been 13,087 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a health department update.
This is an increase of 36 since May 6. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays; the update was not available on Monday and is being published now.
There are nine average cases per day, down from 14 last week.
There have been 221 deaths, with no new deaths.
There have been 648 hospitalizations since March 2020.
In Wood County, there have been 61,258 vaccines started, affecting 46.83% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,893,766 vaccines started, affecting 41.87% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread.
Statewide, there are 911,944 confirmed cases and 19,441 confirmed deaths.
Vendor & Craft Show at fairgrounds
A Vendor & Craft Show will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wood County Fair Ground Champion Barn in front of Junior Fair Building on Poe Road.
Stop by the Wood County Fairgrounds and do some shopping with local vendors, direct sales and crafters. This event is held each month, with different vendors and cra fters each time.
Admission is free, with masks and social distancing required.
Everyone invited to community dinner
PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville United Methodist Church’s public dinner is Saturday from 4 p.m. until sold out at 205 Perry St.
The menu is roast beef, baked potato/sour cream, carrots, roll/butter and homemade desserts.
The cost is $9.
Attend No Wrong Door Webinar
Space is still available at the upcoming No Wrong Door Webinar: Food Resources in Wood County, May 20 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
This online session will be led by experienced facilitators who will discuss food insecurity in and demonstrate how to engage, direct and assure people who are seeking information and resources for food in Wood County.
The $5 registration fee covers the costs of hosting and materials maintenance. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/NWDFoodWebinar
No Wrong Door is a program of the Wood County Family and Children First Council and coordinated by United Way in Wood County.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 45.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 71. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 74. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.