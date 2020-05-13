Three more coronavirus deaths in Wood County
There have been 34 deaths in Wood County attributed to coronavirus, up from 31, according to a Monday health department update.
There have been 17 men and 17 women who have died. Of the women, six were in their 90s, five in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, eight were in their 80s, four in their 70s and five in his 60s.
There are 227 Wood County cases, which include confirmed and probable. There are 59 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-100. The median age is 65. There are 88 men and 139 women.
There are 158 long-term care cases. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 23,809 confirmed cases and 1,303 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108. The median age is 50.
Shooting remains under investigation
Hospital restrictions are delaying the investigation of a shooting that happened in the city Friday.
At 11:06 a.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received a report of a man who went to Wood County Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
“Hospital restrictions are delaying the detectives in their investigation,” said Lt. Dan Mancuso.
He said detectives can’t enter the hospital to interview the man.
Mancuso said he had no further information on the incident, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Scott Frank at 419-352-2571 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME (419-352-0077). Callers are eligible for cash rewards up to $1,000 for information resulting in the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of crime.
BG school board meets with attorney, holds workshop
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 2 p.m. The board will immediately go into executive session for the purpose of: conferences with the board’s attorney to discuss matters which are the subject of pending or imminent court action.
The board members will meet remotely, with the public able to watch roll calls and motions via YouTube: https://youtu.be/-beUVP5GT0I
No action is expected to be taken.
The board will also hold a special workshop meeting on Thursday at 4 p.m. The board members will meet remotely, with the public invited to watch via YouTube: https://youtu.be/-beUVP5GT0I
This is a workshop for the board and district administrators, with an analysis and presentation from David Conley of Rockmill Financial Consulting regarding the potential financial impact from the petitions to transfer; COVID-19 health crisis impacts; the governor’s announcement of budget cuts to K-12 education; and the impact on the five-year forecast.
No action is expected to be taken.
Hydrant flushing starts in Bloomdale
BLOOMDALE — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department will be flushing and testing fire hydrants beginning Thursday through May 22. Testing will be performed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Should you do laundry during this testing period and rust appears on clothing, rust removing chemicals may be obtained at the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Customers may call 419-354-9090 of 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions or need rust removing chemicals.
Lake’s looking for new treasurer
MILLBURY — Due to the retirement of the treasurer, the Lake Local Schools Board of Education will be conducting a series of special meetings in conjunction with OASBO/K-12 Consulting, which is conducting the treasurer search.
On Thursday, the board and the search committee will meet with the consultant to review potential candidate resumes to select those to interview.
May 20 will be the first round of interviews. May 27 will be the final interviews. The board is expected to hire a new treasurer on June 2.
The meetings will be held in the high school media center and start at 6 p.m. Social distancing will be in effect.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 5 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 74. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 2 a.m. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Friday. High near 74. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm on Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 71.