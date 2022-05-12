Carter Park playground equipment closing
Beginning Monday, the Carter Park playground equipment will be closed to the public. The existing equipment will be removed to make room for the new, inclusive playground in partnership with Wood County Plays and the City of Bowling Green.
Wood County Plays is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that designs, raises funds for and builds fully inclusive play spaces that allow children of all abilities to play side by side.
The new inclusive playground will replace the existing, outdated playground. The current playground was installed over 20 years ago,, and has outdated equipment that needs replacement to current playground standards, according to a city press release.
The new playground will welcome children and adults of all abilities. It will provide individuals, who are physically, mentally or emotionally challenged, the opportunity to grow and learn through sensory-stimulating activities and peer-to-peer interactions.
Wood County Plays Inclusive Playgrounds are wheelchair and walker accessible through extensive ramping, rubber surfacing and specialized play equipment.
Fencing also surrounds the playgrounds for children with sensory disorders that may elope or run away, and the poured rubber surfacing is coded for children with visual impairments to highlight danger areas. The new playground is expected to be complete by fall.
District opens Wales Road
NORTHWOOD — Westbound Wales Road between East Broadway Street and Tracy Road is now open, according to the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.
This is part of the Wales Road waterline project.
Through May, lane and restrictions on Wales Road between East Broadway Street and Tracy are possible for waterline work and restoration.
All work is weather permitting. The project will be complete in August. The project investment is $459,000.
Church offers free drive-thru dinner
A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6p.m.
This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, fruit and cookie.
The food bag distribution will continue, thanks to the support of St. Thomas More University Parish and the BG Christian Food Pantry. The toiletries pantry will be available again this month thanks to First Presbyterian Church. Participants are also offered a variety of breads and pastries provided by the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. Volunteers from the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provide event help including the distribution of the food bags and bread/pastries.
Participants need to remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver meal(s) and direct participants to the bread and pastries.
For more information, call 419-354-3989 or email cnekilpatrick@outlook.com or fccadmin@bgfcc.org.
Exchange club hears about housing market
Maggie Fawcett and Bryan Hartzler will be the speakers at the Exchange Club of Bowling Green’s meeting on Tuesday at noon. The club meets weekly at the Bowling Green Country Club for lunch, networking and speaker presentations.
Fawcett has been a licensed real estate agent since 2004 and obtained her broker’s license in 2008. She spent the first 10 years of her career at the Brokerage her grandfather founded in Bowling Green before joining Danberry in 2014. She is now part owner of Danberry. In 2021, the company sold over $1.1 billion of real estate with 5,515 transactions.
Hartzler started his career in real estate in 2018 and quickly became a member of Danberry’s prestigious President’s Club which honors the company’s Top 40 agents out of a total of 350 agents. Prior to real estate, he worked at the Bowling Green Country Club in a variety of positions for 25 years, 16 of those years as superintendent.
Fawcett and Hartzler will be speaking about the housing market in Northwest Ohio, and specifically Bowling Green.
The public is welcome to attend the meetings. The cost of lunch is $13, cash only.
For question about this event or the club, contact Jenny Swope, 419-806-4202.
BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center, 540 W. Poe Road.
Millbury church celebrating 150 years
MILLBURY — A 150th anniversary celebration will be held for St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1459 South St., on Saturday and Sunday.
Church members started meeting in 1860 at a local school house. The church building was finished and dedicated 150 years ago, in 1872.
A free concert by the Sojourner Quartet will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday with refreshments to follow. Sunday worship service will be at 10 a.m. with a Swiss steak luncheon following.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 61.
Extended: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 75. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Correction
‘Quest’ talk at WW Knight
A Spiritual Revolution: The Quest to Experience God” at 7:30 p.m., is set for Tuesday at the W.W. Knight Preserve. An incorrect location, which had been provided to the newsroom, was in Wednesday’s paper.