Semi overturns on I-475
A semi-truck driver said he dozed off before running off the highway and overturning.
Christopher Samuel Jr., Ontario, Canada, was westbound on Interstate 475 near the I-75 exchange shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday when he travelled off the left side of the road and into a ditch.
It is believed he was hauling food product in his 53-foot trailer, according to the Perrysburg Police Department.
The trailer overturned. He suffered no apparent injuries.
He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
At 12:30 Tuesday, one lane of westbound I-475 was open as was the entrance ramp to Ohio 25.
BG church offers drive-thru community dinner
The 2021 food mission continues at First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, which is hosting a drive-thru community meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m.
This drive-thru meal is free and for to anyone who needs a meal.
In addition to the meal, FCCBG is partnering with St. Thomas More University Parish and the BG Christian Food Pantry. During the community meal, the parish will be distributing food bags and the pantry will be distributing food boxes. Quantity is limited, and it will be first come, first served.
This is a minimal contact dinner. Participants need to arrive at the church’s parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct them to the food distribution area. Volunteers for the meal and the food distribution will be wearing masks. It is requested that participants also wear a mask.
For more information contact Pastor Matt Every by calling the church at 419-354-3989 or emailing fccpastor@bgfcc.org Details can also be found on the church website www.bgfcc.org.
BG sewer work impacts traffic
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be replacing a sewer manhole in the intersection of East Wooster Street and Mercer Road starting today.
As a result, traffic will be impacted both on East Wooster and Mercer. On Mercer, the southbound lane of traffic will be closed; on East Wooster, the eastbound curb lane near the intersection will be closed with no right turn allowed onto Mercer. The left turn lane off of East Wooster onto southbound Mercer will also be closed.
This work is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on May 12 and is expected to be complete by Friday. The work zone will remain closed during overnight hours on Wednesday and Thursday.
This schedule may change depending on progress of work and weather.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Another cool night is expected with areas of frost possible inland from Lake Erie. It remains cool into tonight with temperatures dipping to the middle 30s. This could lead to another frosty Thursday morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 44.
Extended: Mostly sunny on Friday, with a high near 69. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 73. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.