Coronavirus deaths total 31 in county
There have been 31 deaths in Wood County attributed to coronavirus, according to a Monday health department update.
Also on Monday, the department started reporting deaths differently. A chart breaking down the deaths shows a breakdown of total, age and sex.
There have been 16 men and 15 women who have died. Of the women, six were in their 90s, four in their 80s, four in their 70s and one in their 60s. Of the men, seven were in their 80s, four in their 70s and five in their 60s.
There are 223 Wood County cases, which include confirmed and probable. There are 57 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-100. The median age is 65. There are 87 men and 136 women.
There are 158 long-term care cases. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 23,400 confirmed cases and 1,236 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108. The median age is 50.
BG woman overturns car after striking tree
A Bowling Green woman had possible injuries after she struck a tree and her vehicle overturned Sunday.
Around 12:40 a.m., Kyla Ahlfeld was westbound on Clough Street and stopped for the stop sign at South Prospect Street. She turned right onto South Prospect but did not straighten out her Toyota Camry, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
She drove off the right side of the road, struck a “No Parking” sign, continued then struck a tree.
Ahlfeld’s Camry then overturned in the roadway.
She was taken to the hospital by BG EMS with possible injuries and was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.
Buttonwood closes for construction
In conjunction with the new senior center construction, Buttonwood Avenue will be closed to traffic from West Wooster Street to Pearl Street.
The closure will occur from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., today-Friday. The closure is required to perform necessary utility connections.
Perrysburg meetings canceled
PERRYSBURG — The finance and economic development committee and the recreation committee meetings scheduled for today have been canceled.
Walbridge council meets tonight
WALBRIDGE — There will be a committee of the whole meeting for village council using Zoom tonight at 6. The instructions are:
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71236349222?pwd=eFBPb0NoVGpheEhOem5oMkdhWkgx
Zz09
180th does night training
SWANTON — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night now through Thursday, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about midnight this week.
Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.
Help decorate veterans’ graves
The Bowling Green Memorial Day Planning Committee is seeking volunteers to assist in decorating the graves of veterans in Memory Garden Cemetery and Oak Grove Cemetery on Saturday.
The placement of flags on the veterans graves will begin with Memory Garden Cemetery starting at 10 a.m. Oak Grove Cemetery flag placement will begin at 1 p.m.
Volunteers will observe social distancing. It is requested that volunteers maintain proper separation from each other in accomplishing the honoring of veterans.
For more information contact David Ridenour at 419-352-5054 or djride@dacor.net.
Book drops open at Way library
PERRYSBURG — The exterior book drops at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., are now open. Library materials may be returned at any time, however, nothing will be due until after the library re-opens.
New virtual programming is being added regularly to the library’s website. To see what’s new, visit “From Stay-at-Home to Way-at-Home” at waylibrary.info.
To get in touch with a librarian, call 419-874-3135 and leave a voicemail, or use the “Ask-A-Librarian” feature on the website at waylibrary.info. You may also send a message via Facebook Messenger.
Serenity Farm horses begin visiting care facilities
LUCKEY — Serenity Farm Equestrian Center’s Team Thunder is getting back to business on Friday, according to a news release.
“We are excited to announce that the mini therapy horses, making up Team Thunder, will be visiting various care facilities throughout Northwest Ohio. We hope that these no-contact visits will lift the spirits of residents and the caregivers who are working tirelessly each and every day,” the release stated.
For more information regarding Team Thunder visits, call 419-833-1308. The center is located at 21870 Lemoyne Road.
Forecast
Tonight: Areas of frost after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight.
Wednesday: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Showers likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely Thursday, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers on Friday. High near 74. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely at night, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Saturday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.