Two men sought in Maumee bank robbery
MAUMEE — Two men reportedly robbed a Maumee bank on Tuesday.
The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and Huntington Bank are requesting assistance identifying the suspects.
At approximately 11:57 a.m., the Huntington Bank located at 597 W. Dussel Drive, was robbed.
A man reportedly approached the teller counter, demanded money and said he had a weapon. He was given an undisclosed amount with a dye pack.
The man fled the bank with a second man, who was waiting in the vestibule. Both were observed leaving the area on foot together.
Both suspects are believed to have fled in a white sedan.
The man who robbed the bank is described as Black, 19-25 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with the numbers 1987, a gray stocking hat, tennis shoes and black mask.
The man waiting for him was wearing a dark-colored sweatsuit, was heavier and walking with a limp.
Individuals providing assistance can request anonymity when calling the FBI tip line at 877-FBI-OHIO or the Maumee Police Department at 419-897-7040.
See what RōBEX does at open house
PERRYSBURG — Experience the third annual technology expo today and Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the RōBEX open house at 8600 S. Wilkinson Way.
This RōBEX event will demonstrate the latest technology from large Fanuc industrial robots to smaller collaborative robots (cobots) and dozens of autonomous mobile robots that are becoming the preferred choice for material transfer. Vertical storage systems and machine vision systems will also be featured.
Founded in 2015, RōBEX is now one of North America’s leading industrial automation integrators with annual sales in excess of $50 million. The company is a nationally-known systems integrator for industrial automation leaders including FANUC robots and cobots, MiR autonomous mobile robots, Seegridmobile robots, AutoGuide mobile robots, SVT Robotics and Plus One Robotics vision systems.
With locations in five states, RōBEX headquarters is in Perrysburg.
See ‘Change’ exhibit at Perrysburg High School
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg High School Student Art Show, “Change,” will take place Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the Perrysburg High School Commons. Free admission and the public is encouraged to attend.
Kiwanis Club hears about BGSU leadership programs
Jacob Clemens is the guest speaker at Thursday’s Bowling Green Kiwanis Club noon luncheon at the Wood County Senior Center.
Clemens will speak about the student leadership programs at Bowling Green State University.
Clemens has a bachelor’s degree from Ohio Northern University, a master’s degree in education from Kent State University and a doctorate in philosophy from BGSU. He was the assistant dean of students from 2012-17 and associate dean of students from 2017-20. He has served as the director of the Raymond Marvin Center at BGSU for the last two years.
MESA speaker talks to Rotary Club
The Bowling Green Rotary Club guest speaker on Thursday will be Randy Box from the Waterville Rotary Club.
He will provide an update on the Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad Foundation Inc. MESA collaborates with global organizations to provide needed technology, medical supplies and hope to areas of the world where there is little or no hope. The club meets at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 3 this afternoon. The meeting will be held in the Human Resources Department, on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Board of health meets Thursday
The Wood County Board of Health will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Atrium at the Wood County Courthouse, One Court House Square.
Committee on aging will not meet
The Wood County Committee on Aging has canceled the May board meeting, which had been set for this afternoon.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 59.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 85. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.