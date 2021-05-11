County tops 60,000 in started vaccinations
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 60,960 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 46.60% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 4,863,177 vaccines started, affecting 41.60% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 910,154 confirmed cases and 19,428 Ohio resident deaths.
Wood County case numbers and other local information was not updated on Monday, as of 6 p.m.
BG Farmers Market opens Wednesday
The first Bowling Green Green Farmers Market of the season is Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at South Main and Clough streets.
The outdoor market will be open Wednesdays through Oct. 20.
There will be food trucks and bands each week along with vendors.
Walk and read on the BG storybook trail
This summer Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting three storybook trails.
The first storybook trail runs now through May 16 at Simpson Garden Park. In “What a Wonderful World,” Tim Hopgood captures the joy of a song in a colorful picture book.
This self-guided walk will begin in the Children’s Garden (located northwest of the Simpson Building) and will continue towards the Hosta Garden.
This activity is made possible through a donation and with the help of the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation and Wood County District Public Library Children’s Place.
Free vaccinations for all veterans
PERRYSBURG — VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System will provide free Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines to any veteran during a vaccination event at Zenobia Shriners.
The first dose is available Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The second dose of the vaccine will be provided June 2.
All veterans, regardless of current VA health care enrollment or character of discharge, are eligible for the vaccine. Spouses and caregivers of Veterans are also eligible to receive the vaccine.
Veterans should bring DD Form 214 or NGB-22 to prove Veteran status. Veterans, spouses, or caregivers who would like to receive the vaccine must be 18 years or older. Masks are required.
Those who would like to receive the vaccine can register on-site, or preregister online using the Veterans Affairs website (https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/sign-up/introduction).
Zenobia Shriners is located at 8048 Broadstone Blvd.
More BG rental discussion planned
The community improvement committee of Bowling Green Council will hold a meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Veterans Building located in City Park, 520 Conneaut Ave., to continue discussions regarding rental registration, licensing and inspections legislation, primarily focusing on the inspection checklist.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings. The public is also welcome to attend in person where social distancing practices will be observed.
BG Pregnancy Center Annual Gala planned
PERRYSBURG — The Bowling Green Pregnancy Center Annual Gala is set for May 20 from 6-8:45 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, Levis Commons.
Hear about happenings at the Bowling Green Pregnancy Center and a talk from the keynote speaker Steventhen Holland. There will be dinner and fellowship, and a chance to support the ministry.
Register at www.bgpcgala.com or call 419-354-4673 for tickets. For questions, contact Bob Koenigbauer at 419-575-5755.
Learn stroke’s warning signs
PERRYSBURG — When seconds count, it’s vitally important to know the warning signs of a stroke. Way Public Library presents Julie Goins, neuroscience program manager at Mercy Health, for a Zoom webinar about the Mercy Health Mobile Stroke Unit, indicators, symptoms and risk factors.
The webinar will be held on May 27 at 2 p.m. Register in advance at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
Birth
Stacie Nagy and Steven Vargas, a son, May 8, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: The great risk of widespread frost looks is tonight for all locations inland from Lake Erie. Wednesday night will also be a chilly night with frost possible.
Tonight: Patchy frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light.
Wednesday: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 39.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday , with a high near 66. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 70. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 72.