County has 223 coronavirus cases, 30 deaths
Wood County has 223 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths, up from 29 on Friday, according to a Sunday health department update.
The latest death is a woman in her 90s.
The case number includes confirmed and probable. There are 57 hospitalizations. The age range is between 1-100 and the median age is 65. There are 136 women and 87 men.
There are 158 long-term care cases. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 22,891 confirmed cases and 1,220 confirmed deaths. The age range is younger than 1-108 and the median age is 51.
Power outage reported in area
The City of Bowling Green, and the area around it, had about a 30-minute power outage on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.
Mayor Mike Aspacher said there was a transmission issue. The outage appears to have been caused by a transmission issue coming into the city.
He later tweeted, “Huge shoutout to the BG Electric Division for the prompt response and restoration of power to the city. As always, job well done.”
The Haskins Police Department said that the outage was due to the Edison substation begin down.
180th Fighter Wing to continue Salute Ohio flyovers
SWANTON – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing will continue the Salute Ohio flybys across the state next the week in central and southeast Ohio.
The Salute Ohio flyby series is part of the Department of Defense Operation American Resolve, and serves as a way to as a salute to our heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, and to lift the spirits and morale of Ohioans.
“The 180th Fighter Wing is honored to extend our salute to Ohio healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel, as a small thank you for helping to keep Ohioans safe,” according to a news release.
Specific times and maps outlining flight paths will be released early next week on social media, @180th Fighter Wing.
“The huge outpour of support, and incoming requests, for the Salute Ohio flybys has been absolutely amazing,” the release stated. “We are doing our best to salute as many medical facilities and critical organizations, as we can, throughout Ohio. While we may not be able to salute every organization, we truly appreciate the hard work and dedication of all frontline workers and essential personnel.”
All flights will be conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training missions and are subject to change based on mission needs and/or inclement weather. Residents are encouraged to observe the flybys from home and avoid congregating in large groups in an effort mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
Forecast
Tonight: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 14 mph.
Tuesday: Widespread frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 9 to 16 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 35.
Extended: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers on Thursday. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely Friday and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.