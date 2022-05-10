BG church has last service
A final service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church of Bowling Green on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Bishop Mark Hollingsworth Jr. will conduct the service meant to celebrate and honor the ministry of the church. Members, past members, friends of the church and the public are welcome to attend. A reception will follow.
The church held its last regular service on Jan. 30.
St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 1505 E. Wooster St.
Post has poppy, cookie, karaoke events
VFW Post 1148 & Auxiliary will hold their annual Buddy Poppy and Cookie Drive-Through on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at 719 S. Main St.
All proceeds go towards the veterans and their families. Customers will receive a Buddy Poppy, sugar cookie and small American flag for a donation. Everyone is welcome.
Karaoke will be held Saturday at the post from 8 p.m.-midnight. It is open to the public and food will be available.
Car show benefits Wreaths Across America
MILLBURY — A Wreaths for Veterans Car Show will be held May 29 at Friendship Park, 27975 Cummings Road, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Registration is $10. There will be door prizes, raffles, a 50/50 and food available for purchase. Cruisin Zeake will do the music and a noon Zeake will do his Memorial Day tribute to veterans.
All of the money raised goes to purchase wreaths for veterans at the Lake Township Cemetery. Make donation to Wreaths Across America, 5802 Taylor Ave., Walbridge 43465.
For more information call Jeff Pettit at 419-838-6855 or visit cruisinzeake.com.
Send in Buckeye Boys, Girls State information
The Sentinel-Tribune will publish a photo and short bio about Wood County juniors attending Buckeye Boys State and Buckeye Girls State in June.
Send the information to drogers@aimmediamidwest.com by May 31.
Birth
Adeline Smith and Zachary Zuhlsdorf, a son, May 8, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 54. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Extended: Sunny Thursday, with a high near 85. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Sunny Friday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 62. A chance of showers Saturday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Correction
Ride of Silence is May 18
The 6th annual Bowling Green Ride of Silence will start and end at the Veterans Building Parking Lot, City Park, on May 18 at 7 p.m. An incorrect date was in Friday’s paper.