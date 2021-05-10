Perrysburg Police Division certified for adopting state standards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Perrysburg Police Division has adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.
Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services Executive Director Karhlton Moore announced the certification on Friday.
There are 526 agencies that are certified, and 13 that are in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring. Additionally, over 29,060 officers (representing over 90% of all law enforcement officers in Ohio, including most of Ohio’s metropolitan areas) are employed by an agency that is involved in some form of the certification process.
The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed and established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.
The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 900 law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s new standards. The complete list of agencies who have and have not been certified can be found at: http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative/.
Psychic/holistic gathering planned
MAUMEE — Sunday will mark the 18th Celebrate the Senses, Psychic/Holistic gathering, at the Maumee Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle.
Appointments for readings and massages will be available from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. In addition to mediums and healers, gifts and tools of enlightenment will be available from area merchants.
All ages are welcome; minors must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Admission is $5 cash-only; no charge for children under 9.
For more information, visit janetamid.com or call 419-882-5510.
Wood Lane seeks transportation grant
Wood Lane Industries, which is a private nonprofit corporation, intends to submit a proposal for a capital grant under the provision of 49 USC Section 5310 of the Federal Transit Act to provide transportation service for individuals with disabilities within the counties of Wood, Lucas and Hancock counties. The grant proposal will request a transportation vehicle.
It is projected that over 50 individuals with disabilities will use this transportation service seven days a week for various activities including day services, community and group employment.
Wood Lane Industries invites comments and proposals from all interested public, private and paratransit operators including taxi operators, for the provision of transportation service to individuals with disabilities within the service area.
Operators who are interested in offering proposals to provide service should contact Doreen Ehlert, chief operating officer at Wood Lane Industries (Work Leads to Independence) to obtain full details.
Liberty House ready to host events
WATERVILLE — Liberty House of Waterville, 4 S. River Road, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Waterville Area Chamber on May 24 at 4:30 p.m.
Liberty House specializes in smaller, more intimate events, such as weddings, receptions, bridal showers, baby showers, anniversary parties, tea parties, birthday parties, luncheons, rehearsal dinners, workplace retreats, holiday parties, monthly meetings and book clubs.
The venue is a restored 1836 Greek Revival home. The property has a view of the Maumee River and features cottage English gardens. The home has two decorated rooms to choose from for an event. French country chandeliers, cottage style decor and floral arrangements can be found throughout the venue.
Visit www.libertyhouseofwaterville.com for more information. Call 734-807-0999 or email thelibertyvenues@gmail.com to inquire about availability or to schedule a showing.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Widespread rainfall is expected through this morning. Rainfall totals could be almost two inches in portions of Northwest Ohio. Minor, nuisance flooding and rises on area rivers and creeks are possible in periods of moderate to heavy rain. Frost may develop across the region tonight and Tuesday.
Today: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Patchy frost after 3 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Extended: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 40. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 66. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 44. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 69. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 47. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.